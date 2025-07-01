Inheritance of Faith: How a religious past shapes Brazil nowadays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Religion has always been one of the forces that shape Brazilian society. From Portuguese colonization to the present day, religious practices have influenced not only individual faith, but also the calendar, popular culture, and even the way the country organizes itself socially. Let’s see how this influence is still present in contemporary Brazil, with an emphasis on traditional festivals such as Festa Junina, and compare it with the religious scene in the United States.

Religion in Brazil: A Mosaic of Beliefs

Brazil is known for its religious diversity. Although Catholicism remains the largest religion in the country, other beliefs have been gaining ground, such as neo-Pentecostal evangelical churches, Afro-Brazilian religions (such as Candomblé and Umbanda), as well as spiritualist beliefs and even a growth in the number of people without religion.

This diversity influences everything from political debates to the way religious dates are celebrated. Even in an officially secular state, the presence of religion is evident.

Festa Junina: Religious and Cultural Tradition

A striking example of religious influence in Brazilian culture is the Festa Junina. Celebrated in June, this popular festival has its origins in the feasts of Catholic saints — especially Saint Anthony (June 13), Saint John (June 24) and Saint Peter (June 29). Initially with a strong religious character, these festivals expanded and became cultural events with dances, typical foods, bonfires and country clothes.

Although many Brazilians celebrate the festival today with a focus on cultural tradition, rather than the religious one, the religious origin is still present in decorations with images of saints, in masses and in processions in more traditional communities.

Other Religious Dates in the Brazilian Calendar

The official Brazilian calendar is full of religious holidays. Among the most significant ones, we can mention: Easter and Christmas, both Christian, with great cultural and commercial appeal; Corpus Christi, Catholic, celebrated with processions and decorative carpets; Our Lady of Aparecida Day, Catholic, celebrated on October 12 in homeage to the patron saint of Brazil; and All Souls’ Day, Catholic, celebrated on November 2 with a strong tradition of visiting cemeteries.

Many of these dates, although religious, are celebrated widely, even by people who do not consider themselves religious, especially considering that they’re all holidays contemplated in the official calendar in Brazil.

Religion and Culture in the USA: A Contrast with Brazil

In the United States, religion also plays an important role, but in a different way. The country is predominantly Protestant, with a wide variety of Christian denominations, as well as a significant presence of Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and atheists.

Unlike Brazil, the U.S. does not have official Catholic religious holidays such as Corpus Christi. Easter and Christmas are widely celebrated, but there is no national holiday on Easter (the holiday is on Sunday). Other holidays, such as Thanksgiving, have religious origins, but today they have more cultural and familiar connotations.

Furthermore, the separation of the church and the State is more firmly enforced in many public spheres, although religion has strong political influence, especially among conservative groups.

Religious Culture vs. Religious Experience

A striking difference between the two countries is the way people relate to religion in their daily lives. In Brazil, many religious practices are done with syncretism and even a certain level of informality. It is common to see people who combined Catholic beliefs with elements of Afro-Brazilian religions, or who celebrate religious festivals based on cultural tradition.

In the U.S., despite its diversity, religious experience tends to be more institutionalized and centered around regularly attending church. Church attendance is still an indicator of social and even political identity.

Religion in Brazil continues to exert a great influence on culture, daily life and even the calendar. Festivals such as Festa Junina show how tradition and faith blend together, creating unique and popular manifestations. When comparing to the United States, we realize that, although both countries have strong religious traditions, the way of life and the relationship with the State and culture are different. This reveals how religion, even in times of increasing secularization, still profoundly shapes society.

—————————————

The article above was edited by Marina di Bernardo Babichak.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!