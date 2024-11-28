This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

Thanksgiving, celebrated each November in the United States, is a holiday steeped in centuries of tradition and cultural evolution. From a humble gathering in the 17th century to today’s national celebration of family, gratitude, and feasting, Thanksgiving has developed over time, reflecting both historical roots and the changing values of American society.

The First Thanksgiving: 1621

The origins of Thanksgiving trace back to 1621, when English Pilgrims in Plymouth, present-day Massachusetts, gathered with the Wampanoag people for a three-day feast to celebrate the successful harvest. Having endured a difficult first winter and faced with limited supplies, the Pilgrims were aided by the Wampanoag, who taught them local agricultural practices and provided essential resources. This feast, attended by approximately 50 Pilgrims and 90 Wampanoag, is often regarded as the “First Thanksgiving,” though the term was not yet used.

Historians note that feasts of gratitude were not unique to Plymouth; many Indigenous cultures held regular celebrations of the harvest, and English settlers in other regions also observed days of thanks.

Early Celebrations and Days of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving did not immediately become an annual tradition after 1621. For many years, colonial communities would hold “days of thanks” sporadically, often in response to specific events like a good harvest, military victory, or peace treaty. These days were typically religious observances with prayer and fasting rather than feasting. As different colonies observed their own Thanksgiving customs, there was no standard date or unified practice across the young colonies.

Sarah Josepha Hale’s Campaign for a National Holiday

By the 19th century, Thanksgiving had evolved into a regional celebration, especially in New England, where it was marked by feasts, family gatherings, and religious observances. However, there was still no formal national holiday. Sarah Josepha Hale, a prominent writer and editor, is credited with campaigning to establish Thanksgiving as a national holiday. Known as the “Mother of Thanksgiving,” Hale wrote letters to politicians for nearly two decades, believing that a national day of thanks could help unite the country.

In 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday, encouraging Americans to come together in gratitude and remembrance. Lincoln’s proclamation set the date for the final Thursday of November, marking the beginning of a yearly tradition.

The Modern Thanksgiving Tradition

Over time, Thanksgiving transformed from a solemn observance into a festive holiday centered on family gatherings and food. Iconic dishes like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie became mainstays on Thanksgiving tables, though the food served at the 1621 feast was likely different, including venison, wildfowl, and local vegetables.

In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving up by a week in an attempt to extend the holiday shopping season and stimulate the economy. Public backlash led Congress to pass a law in 1941, officially designating the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving.

The Thanksgiving Holiday Today

Today, Thanksgiving is celebrated with a variety of traditions, from parades and football games to volunteer efforts that embody the spirit of giving. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, first held in 1924, has become an annual spectacle watched by millions, while Thanksgiving Day football games have been a beloved part of the holiday since the late 19th century.

Despite its transformation over the centuries, Thanksgiving continues to embody themes of gratitude, unity, and reflection. For many Native American communities, however, Thanksgiving also serves as a reminder of the complex and often painful history between Indigenous peoples and settlers. Some Indigenous people observe the day as a National Day of Mourning, reflecting on the losses endured by their communities.

As Thanksgiving continues to evolve, it remains one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the United States, bringing together diverse groups and traditions. Whether through a family meal, a volunteer effort, or a moment of reflection, Thanksgiving endures as a uniquely American celebration of gratitude.