Easter is always a wonderful time of year for my family and I.

Flowers blooming…(well usually), fresh green blades of grass, clean air, and a time to spend with your loved ones.

When home for Easter break I really try to not only relax but continue some holiday traditions that bring me at peace. Every family is different and everyone may celebrate differently or similarly. Now I am going to take you through some of my family traditions for this Easter holiday.

As a little girl I definitely looked forward to this time because I was able to go take pictures with the Easter bunny, find an Easter basket, or go on an Easter egg hunt. As I grew older, I started to recognize more of the meaning of the holiday while also taking the time to have more appreciation for my family and our traditions.

The Broadway Market

In Buffalo, NY there is the famous Broadway market. This market has lots of unique vendors, small business, fresh produce and meats, flowers, and more to help you prepare for the holiday! My family and I have been going to this market ever since I could remember and now, I look forward to it every year.

Cooking

In my family cooking is our love language. Usually, I spend most of my time cooking with my mom which I love because it’s a wholesome and fun way to spend time together. On Easter specifically we usually cook ham, lasagna, some side dishes, and multiple desserts. Cooking is not only a hobby of mine, but it truly reconnects me with my family.

Easter Sunday Mass

Now I do have to admit ever since I graduated high school I have not been that active in my church community as I used to be. Even though I don’t attend church every Sunday doesn’t mean I don’t believe in my religion or have love for the church community. When I was little and even still to this day I have always enjoyed going to church on Easter. Something about it is just so beautiful and peaceful. Being inside the big, beautiful church with stained glass windows, yellow lilies, glowing candles, and breathtaking palms just puts me at peace. I also just really love seeing the community come together to celebrate such a wonderful occasion.

Dyeing Eggs

This one is pretty common in almost every family. Dyeing Easter eggs is a classic Easter tradition that is fun and simple. Every year my family and I go over to my grandparents’ house and take the time to dye and decorate Easter eggs. Now even though this can be a little messy it will never get old!