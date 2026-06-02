In Election Year: Are You Informing Yourself or Just Consuming Narratives?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all know, voting is never an easy thing. Since politics is one of the most complex topics to discuss, the responsibility of voting for people who will shape the future of society is a huge thing. If adults are worried about it, try to imagine young people! As a Brazilian who will vote for the first time, and already for president, I feel most of the people who are going through the same situation are a bit lost. How do we fix this? Well, this is where these questions start to show its effect: can we believe in narratives? Should we do more than just that?

THE NEW GENERATION OF VOTERS

In Brazil, 2026 is an election year, which means that it’s very important to everybody to get as informed as possible before the year ends. As we are younger, talking about politics in most cases seems like a very boring subject. The consequences of that appear when it’s finally your turn to vote.

At an interview for HerCampus, the political scientist, Deysi Cioccari, talked about the new generation of voters: “I see a generation that is extremely connected, but not always deeply informed. Today there is an excess of information and a shortage of reflection.”

This is the perfect timing for people with bad intentions to disseminate fake news and manipulate political opinion . That’s why it is unacceptable to just get conclusions of who you are choosing to occupy important positions in government using narratives as your only basis.

Many young people consume politics through clips, memes, influencers, and ready-made narratives. That does not mean a lack of intelligence, but it shows how the speed of social media favors quick emotions instead of more complex analyses.

Also, not every source is reliable. If you decide to search the internet to know more about every candidate, make sure the information you get is true. “Politics has also become a battle for attention. I see young people struggling to consume information that does not support their points of view.” — the political scientist complains — “That worries me”.

This generation has a major impact on the result of elections. Because of that, you can not choose a random person just to conclude the obligation of voting. You must search, you must do your part in society.

HOW FAMILY OPINION MIGHT IMPACT THE VOTAL DECISION?

Due to this uncertain feeling, many young people choose to follow the ideas of their own family which may not be the best choice. Yes, it is important to listen to what your relatives have to say, although it is not enough.

Talking to your family about it will help you understand their perspectives and reflect on whether you agree with them or not.

The family still plays a very strong role in political formation. In many cases, a person’s first contact with politics comes from home. That is natural. The problem happens when the family environment prevents critical thinking or turns political disagreement into emotional conflict.

There are some interesting things to pay attention to in their speech. If you are talking to old people, such as grandparents, try to conclude if their opinions are respectful or if they are being prejudiced. Sometimes, it might happen, not because they are bad people, but because of how they used to live when they were our age. The world was different, so was society’s mindset.

In this case, it is your responsibility to encourage them to think differently. In a reality where people are free to be whatever they want to be, hate comments are unacceptable and so are political parties that support such ideas.

Furthermore, you can’t feel pressured about how your family evaluates your choice. The ballot is secret, don’t forget that!

THE VOTE IS SECRET: BUT WHY?

During the interview, the political scientist reinforces the importance of omitting the decision of your vote. “Secret voting is one of the greatest democratic guarantees that exist. It protects citizens against economic, religious, family, and even criminal pressure.”

“In Brazil it was open until 1932.” — she continues — “When voting stops being secret, it opens the door to coercion, vote buying, and fear. Voting even becomes punitive. Secret voting protects individual freedom within democracy.”

“Do not hand over your ability to think to anyone. Listen to opinions, follow debates, read different perspectives, and understand that politics is not organized fan rivalry. Voting is one of the few tools ordinary citizens have to influence the direction of the country.” — says Cioccari.

She complements it — “Treat it seriously, because political decisions affect jobs, security, education, freedom, and even your future… Machiavelli used to say: politics is what it is, not what you wish it were. Understand reality so that you can transform it.”

NOT ONLY THE PRESENT, BUT THE PAST MATTERS TOO

There is a very bad habit, which consists of focusing only current news to study not just candidates but their parties too. If you want to know consistent facts about who you’re planning to vote for, I highly recommend searching for the present but also for the past of the candidate.

It might seem unnecessary, like “how something that already passed can matter so much?”. Well, it really matters. As Albert Einstein once said “The distinction between past, present and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.”

Learning about how the political parties started will help you understand why each person chose them. It is fine to not know all of them, although you should be interested in, at least, the principal ones. Also, be keen on every good and bad thing the contender you are planning to choose has already done.

Sometimes, you can be surprised by their backgrounds. Pay the most attention as possible to all their narratives and to everything they have already done throughout their career. Based on that, it will be possible for you to distinguish truths from lies better and, most importantly, will be able to determine which candidate is closest to your ideals.

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The article above was edited by Mariana De Oliver.

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