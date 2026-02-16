Voting Is Literally the Bare Minimum.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A lot of us care. We care about rent prices. We care about safety. We care about reproductive rights. We care about climate change. We care about public transport being a literal nightmare. However, caring quietly and voting are not the same thing.

In Ireland, we don’t automatically get registered to vote. You have to actually do it yourself. And yet so many of us put it off like it’s a dentist appointment. “I’ll do it later.” “I’ll sort it next year.” “I don’t really understand politics anyway.”

Meanwhile, decisions are being made. Voting is not about being a political expert. It’s about participating.

Let your voice be heard, girlllllllllllll.

Women in Ireland didn’t always have the right to vote. It wasn’t handed to us casually. It was fought for. And globally, women’s rights are still being debated, restricted, and rolled back. When we choose not to register, not to vote, not to engage – it’s not rebellion. It’s silence, and silence benefits whoever is already in power.

“But My Vote Doesn’t Make a Difference”

It does.

Local elections shape housing policy, affect funding for community services, influence education, healthcare access, public transport, and safety. National elections shape everything from taxes to social policy.

Change doesn’t happen in one dramatic landslide. It happens gradually. Through participation. If young people don’t vote, politicians stop prioritising young people. It’s that simple.

Is jury duty not a valid excuse?

If the only reason you’re not registering to vote is that you’re scared of Jury Duty, you’re being selfish (sorry!) Being called for jury service isn’t a punishment. It’s one of the few direct civic responsibilities we actually have. It’s part of how the justice system stays fair and balanced. A jury is made up of ordinary people for a reason. It’s meant to reflect on society – not just one age group, one gender, or one background.

If young people constantly try to avoid it, then young voices disappear from the room. It’s inconvenient, sure. But it’s also important.

Being Apolitical Is Still a Choice…

Choosing not to vote is still a decision. It just means you’re letting other people decide for you. You don’t need to be perfect. You don’t need to agree with everything the candidate says. You just need to engage enough to make an informed choice. Democracy only works if people use it. And right now, especially in a cost-of-living crisis, in a housing crisis, in a time where so many of us feel unstable and unheard…disengaging is the last thing we should be doing.