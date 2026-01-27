In any given election year, all eyes are turning to that first Tuesday in November (you can close your calendar — that’s on Nov. 3 this year). However, it’s called an election cycle for a reason — it’s not just about that one day. Case in point: Although we’re months away from the general election, candidates are already in full swing of their campaigns, gearing up for the one of the most slept-on touchpoints of election season: the midterm primaries.

You’ve probably heard the term before, but if you’re still unclear on what it actually is, a primary election occurs before the general election; it’s when the Republican and Democratic parties hold internal races to determine the nominee who will represent their party in the November general election.

Sometimes, if only one party candidate emerges in a given race, a primary is cancelled — or if the race is non-partisan (like some city councils or school boards) a primary election is not necessary. But that doesn’t mean primaries aren’t absolutely crucial. In races like the ones for state representative or U.S. Congress, for example, a primary is an important milestone in determining who will be running as the official Republican or Democratic candidate for the general election, and, ultimately, who wins.

So, if you wish to participate in politics on the local, state, and national level, participating in the primaries is key. Here are a few simple steps you should take before you get to the ballot box.

Check Your Voter Registration Status

The first thing you always need to do is check to see if you are registered to vote in your state, which county you’re registered in, and what political party you’re registered as. You can go directly to your state’s Secretary of State website to check, or you can check through a national voter registration organization such as Vote.Org or Rock the Vote. If you don’t like what you see when you check your registration (like, if you moved for college and want to vote from your school address, or you’re affiliated with a political party you no longer identify with), you can re-register or update your registration. Most states allow you to do so online. (FYI, voter registration is a public record, which means your info is available to look up online; however, 45 of the 50 states have a “safe at home” law or program, where you can request your address be censored from public documents if you so choose.)

Once you know where to vote, be sure to check registration deadlines. Some states allow same-day registration, either for all elections or with some limitations. In other states, eligible voters must register before a certain deadline.

Finally, check your state’s primary status. There are six types of primary elections. Some states have different requirements, like having a party affiliation on your voter registration. Others, like Texas, have a completely open primary that allows for any voter to participate in either primary.

Research Candidates & Races

One of the easiest ways to ensure there are no surprises at the ballot box is to look at a sample ballot for the primary you’re voting in. A sample ballot is exactly what it sounds like: It’s a ballot that provides all the races and candidates for those races that will be on your real ballot. And the good news is that it’s totally easy to find one. You can either request a sample ballot from your county or use a nationwide source, like Ballotpedia.

As you do your research, don’t be afraid to look up an office if you’re not sure what it does. It’s difficult to keep track of all races happening per cycle, and you might not realize you don’t know what a comptroller (or controller) is until you’re standing in front of the machine (totally not based on a real-life experience or anything). If there’s a seat you don’t feel strongly about or you don’t feel you know enough to weigh in on (ever after doing your research), remember that you don’t have to vote in every race on the ballot — you can just leave it blank.

Once you know the offices on the ballot, it’s time to get to know the candidates. Most candidates have an official website with an “about” section, info on where they stand on specific issues, and more. If you have further questions, you can even contact those candidates through contact forms or at events to get more information about their platforms and plans should they get elected. If you’re still unsure about who you want to support, you can get input from trusted friends, family members, or even local organizations who align with your values.

Make a plan to vote

So, you have your registration and know what races and candidates you’re voting for: Now it’s time to go out. If you’re voting in person (this applies to both early voting and day-of voting) all you need to know is three simple things: time, date, and location.

Some states have different requirements for what you must bring to the polling place in order to cast your ballot, known as Voter ID laws. States like Ohio, Wisconsin, and Arkansas require a photo ID before allowing a person to vote. Others, like Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, also require photo ID, but allow other ways to confirm your status if necessary. (For example, Texas allows voters without a photo ID to bring your voter ID card or birth certificate, and a document that shows your name and address.) Other states, such as California and New Mexico, do not require photo ID at all.

Keep in mind that current legislative efforts, such as the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or the SAVE Act, may impact what you need to bring to polling places on a nationwide scale. It passed through the U.S. House of Representatives in spring 2025, but the U.S. Senate needs to pass it before it hits the president’s desk to be signed into law — so basically, keep an eye on that and any changes that may come with it.

Registered in a different state than the one you reside in? You can request an absentee or mail-in ballot. These ballots have different requirements and requesting them varies by state — including deadlines for when the ballots are postmarked or received, so be sure you’re following your state’s requirements (and submitting well in advance in case of any delays).

Participating in a primary election ensure you have a say in the election process and how our democracy works from the ground floor of an election season. So, take your time and ensure you feel comfortable — and hopefully even excited — about participating in this civic responsibility.