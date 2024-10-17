Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Of all the experiences you will go through in your life, the relationships you form will be one of the most important. They can be professional, friendly, or romantic relationships, a bit of everything. But it is important to recognize when a relationship is good or bad.

  1. BOUNDARIES

I think it is a key concept in all types of relationships. It is very important to let the other person know, or make them understand, what makes you uncomfortable and what doesn’t. And if the person is not able to respect your boundaries, they do not deserve direct access to you and what you do.

  1. RESPECT

I think it is an issue that goes hand in hand with boundaries. Without respect there are no healthy relationships. Respect them, so that they respect you.

  1. TRUST

If you feel that this person could become someone very close to you, do not close yourself off from giving them the right kind of trust. And in the same way, if this person tells you their thoughts, do not share them with third parties.

  1. HONESTY

Let them know if something they have done or said has bothered you. I think there’s nothing better than telling each other what’s going on between each other, and if something needs to be improved, it’s done.

  1. ENJOY THEM

There’s nothing wrong with being a social butterfly, enjoy each of the interactions you have in your life, as long as you’re comfortable doing it and not hiding your authenticity. Always be yourself.

I hope that all of the relationships you make from now on are ones that help you improve in all aspects. Never stop showing your true self to anyone. Your best virtue is that you are you.

