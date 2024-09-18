The Influence of Internet Aesthetics on Society

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the digital age regarding internet aesthetics, the internet has transformed not only how we communicate but also how we perceive the world around us. Social media platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok have become powerful tools for shaping visual culture. The aesthetics that circulate across these platforms have a profound impact on societal trends, influencing everything from fashion and design to social movements and personal identity.

The Rise of Internet Aesthetics Internet aesthetics refer to the visual styles and trends that emerge and spread through online platforms. These aesthetics are often characterized by distinct color palettes, themes, and imagery that resonate with specific communities or subcultures. For example, the “cottagecore” aesthetic romanticizes rural life, with images of rustic cottages, wildflowers, and vintage clothing. On the other hand, the “cyberpunk” aesthetic is steeped in neon lights, futuristic technology, and dystopian themes. Social media has democratized the creation and dissemination of these aesthetics. Users from around the world can contribute to and participate in the development of visual trends, leading to a diverse and constantly evolving landscape of internet aesthetics. Hashtags, algorithms, and influencers play a crucial role in popularizing specific aesthetics, often turning niche styles into mainstream trends. Fashion and Consumer culture One of the most visible impacts of internet aesthetics is on fashion. Social media platforms have become a breeding ground for fashion trends, with users constantly curating their personal styles to fit specific aesthetic movements. Fast fashion brands are quick to capitalize on these trends, producing affordable clothing that mirrors the latest online aesthetics. This has led to a cyclical pattern where online trends rapidly influence consumer behavior, and vice versa. Photo by Jornada Produtora on Unsplash Design and Architecture Internet aesthetics have also made their mark on design and architecture. Interior design trends like minimalism, mid-century modern, and boho-chic have all been popularized through social media. Platforms like Pinterest and Instagram serve as endless sources of inspiration for homeowners and designers alike, influencing everything from color schemes to furniture choices. Self-Expression and Identity Social media has become a powerful tool for self-expression, allowing individuals to craft and project their identities through visual means. Internet aesthetics play a crucial role in this process, providing users with a framework to express their personalities, values, and tastes. For instance, adopting a particular aesthetic can signal membership in a specific subculture or community, whether it’s the soft pastel tones of “kawaii” culture or the dark, grungy vibes of “gothcore.”

Internet aesthetics on social media have become a powerful force in shaping contemporary society. From influencing fashion and design to shaping personal identity and fueling social movements, these visual trends have a far-reaching impact on how we live, think, and interact with the world.