Effortlessness Is a Myth: How Women in Music Are Forced to Do More to Be Taken Seriously

It is no surprise that being a woman can be challenging. Achieving success as a female artist in the 21st century requires not only talent and dedication, but also resilience and emotional strength. In this article, the spotlight is on the artists who persevere in one of the most competitive and demanding sectors of entertainment: the music industry.

If you are a Swiftie, you may be familiar with the song “The Man” from the 2019 album, Lover. The track addresses the inequality between men and women and highlights how society often perceives their accomplishments differently.

“I’m so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man” The Man, Taylor Swift

When a man achieves success, it is usually attributed to his hard work. When a woman succeeds, however, people often assume it is because of her appearance or luck. Female artists are frequently asked about their outfits, makeup and personal lives, while male artists are more often asked about their songwriting and creative processes. These differences reflect deeper inequalities, not only in perception but also in opportunity.

Many male singers have achieved rapid fame through simple and intimate YouTube performances, including Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Alex Warren. Meanwhile, many female artists spend years building their careers before receiving widespread recognition. Artists like Zara Larsson, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX have been active in the industry for over a decade and have only recently gained broader global attention. The contrast highlights how recognition often comes more slowly for women, even when their talent and dedication are undeniable.

While artists are free to explore many themes in their music, women are often judged more harshly for what they express. They are frequently questioned or “mansplained” about their own work and creative choices. In countless songs, male rappers and singers describe their fantasies and desires about women, often focusing on appearance and sexuality. Songs such as “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, along with many mainstream hip-hop tracks, have been criticized for their misogynistic undertones, yet these themes are often normalized or overlooked by audiences.

However, when female artists address similar themes, the reaction tends to be very different. When Sabrina Carpenter explores themes of sexuality and desire in her music, she is often labeled as “shallow” or “demeaning.” Her recent album Man’s Best Friend faced criticism for being considered “too sexual,” both for its cover and its lyrics. While many male artists create music centered on women and aimed at a hypermasculine audience, female artists often write from personal experience and explore their own identities. The difference in how these expressions are received reveals a persistent double standard within the industry.

Ultimately, the music industry has often resisted women occupying spaces traditionally dominated by men, especially when those women express themselves freely and authentically.

The level of misogyny in the music industry is reflected not only in cultural attitudes but also in statistics. According to research conducted after the 2026 Grammy Awards by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, only 23 percent of awards were given to women, a significant drop from the previous year’s 37 percent. These numbers highlight an ongoing imbalance in recognition, despite the growing presence of women in music.

Another striking fact is that, throughout the history of the Grammy Awards, the Producer of the Year category has overwhelmingly been dominated by male winners. Although the Recording Academy has made public commitments to improving diversity and inclusion, progress remains slow and uneven. Structural change is difficult to achieve when the underlying systems remain unchanged.

In an interview for Amanpour and Company, singer Phoebe Bridgers addressed sexism in the music industry by pointing to the lack of diversity in leadership positions: “They put a lot of women and people of color in the performance role, and when you go and meet with the label, it’s all white men who work there.”

No matter how many years of experience they have or how established their careers may be, women’s talent is often overshadowed by the power structures that dominate the industry.

The film The Substance resonated strongly with many viewers because of its commentary on the entertainment industry. Its message reflects a reality in which women are expected to constantly transform themselves in order to meet impossible standards. These expectations are often shaped by male-created ideals that view women as objects of desire rather than as artists and individuals.

Many artists feel pressured to conform to these expectations, adjusting their image, their sound, and even their personalities in order to succeed. They are often encouraged to follow the male gaze, adapt their work to fit industry expectations, and silence their creative instincts. In doing so, many risk losing parts of themselves in the pursuit of recognition.

This pattern is not new. Women in music have been facing these challenges for decades. According to the 2021 study Be the Change: Women Making Music, two-thirds of female creators identified sexual harassment as one of the main challenges in the industry. These issues go beyond music itself, reflecting broader concerns about gender equality and basic human rights.

I had the opportunity to briefly speak with Ana Paia, an indie rock artist from São Paulo, Brazil. She is the lead singer of an independent band that carries her name, which she founded in 2017. When asked about the biggest challenge in the music industry today, she highlighted the constant pressure to prove herself.

“What I consider the most difficult is the need to do things really well just to get equally recognized for something that men achieve doing basic things. As a woman, you are constantly put in a position where you need to prove yourself.”

When asked whether she believes men and women are treated differently in the industry, she shared a personal experience: “Unfortunately, the treatment is different. There was an occasion when I arrived with my band at an event, and the person organizing it gave me a bracelet and asked if I was ‘with the boys.’ It was strange, because I am part of the band. I am the vocalist. Sometimes it feels like gender comes before the work.”

On the topic of what could be done to change this reality, she emphasized the importance of equal recognition: “I think change begins when women no longer have to prove themselves more than men just to receive the same recognition. We need more women in decision-making positions and new ways of validating our work. The music should come first, and everything else should come after.”

Effortless success is a myth. Even artists known for their minimalist aesthetics and intimate performances, such as Gracie Abrams, invest immense effort into their work and public image. What makes these artists inspiring is not the illusion of effortlessness, but the dedication behind their art.

Talent should be valued above gender, and the work that artists put into their craft deserves recognition. Behind every performance are hours of preparation, sacrifice and perseverance.

After all, femininity is not a weakness. It is a strength.

