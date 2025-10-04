Suddenly, everything is orange? How does Taylor Swift impact the marketing industry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever asked yourself: why is Taylor Swift everywhere? On the internet, outdoors and big screens on the streets, her songs on the tracklist of your favorite series, her face on most magazine covers…The list goes on. Well that’s her power on the marketing industry.

Taylor has become a big reference to this field, the way she does things has always been original. In this specific case, she really knows what she’s doing. She knows her fanbase and what works for them, and uses that as a tool to spread her songs not only by herself but also through swifties (her fans).

Taylor’s authenticity

Ever since Swift started her career she’s been known for using easter eggs — a hidden feature, message, or reference placed in a work of media, intended for observant fans or users to discover and enjoy. — and that was one of her keys to success.

Her fans went crazy, now every video, every move, every word she says is a hidden message, and what’s most exciting about this is: it might actually be!

One good example of that was the “The Tortured Poets Department” era, which was planned for years. She has been giving away spoilers ever since the “Midnights”” era, and most of them passed right through us.

Colors and branding

Another very unique strategy is the association of colors with her albums. Red was literally red, 1989 was blue, Reputation was black and white, Lover was pink and pastel. These colors are now symbols for fans — whenever they see them, they immediately remember the albums. But here comes the big question: how authentic is this? At what point does a personal aesthetic stop being authentic and become pure marketing? Swift blurs this line perfectly, making fans believe it’s all part of her storytelling while also creating strong branding.

Because of her influence, other artists started to copy her strategies. The idea of hiding messages, creating strong visual identities, and treating albums like entire eras became more popular after Taylor perfected it. This shows her direct impact not only on fans, but also on the whole music industry.

swifties as consumers

Brands also know the value of Swifties. Whenever Taylor wears something, eats something, or collaborates with a brand, sales go up instantly. Companies try to use her influence to attract her fans to consume their products. Taylor is aware of that, using her power carefully — and still managing to turn everything she touches into gold.

The announcement of the new album was no exception, Taylor introduced us to the new orange, sparkling concept, and not only the fans, but the market went crazy too! They changed their profile picture to orange, their brand now has an orange version of their products and they definitely seem as excited as we are — but do not be fooled, that is just how marketing works.

Taylor Swift has changed the way marketing works in the music industry and beyond. From authenticity to commercial strategies, from hidden easter eggs to the use of colors, from her own originality to inspiring others — she proves that marketing is not just about selling, but about creating a whole universe where fans feel part of the story.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Maria Esther Cortez.

Like this type of content? Check out Her Campus Casper Libero for more.