Wade Wilson: He’s Not The Deadpool And You Definitely Shouldn’t Fanfic About Him

Lately, social media has become an easy place to find easy information about anything you want with just a simple touch, especially on TikTok, where people spend hours scrolling their cellphones and watching videos.

Related to that, not all your searches can be associated with what you are looking for. This past month people have been freaking out about the new Deadpool movie that had just come out, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

But, something else caught people’s attention: a man called Wade Wilson, considered the Deadpool Killer for his “prettiness” and because his name is just the same as the character of the movie, led us to a new era of “fanfictioning” about serial killers.

The Case

The real Wade Wilson received the nickname of the "Deadpool Killer" for sharing the exact same name as the Marvel character

Born in 1994, in Cape Town, Florida, Wade Wilson was delivered to adoption by his biological parents, since both of them were teenagers at the time. Wilson was adopted by an older couple and had a nice education. However, during his adolescence, Wade started to change his behavior in order of the drugs he consumed.

The Deadpool Killer, as was started to be called, had already gone to prison multiple times before. But in October 2019, Wade Wilson murdered two women, Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43.

Wilson met Kristine Melton and her friend, Stephanie Sailors, in a bar and both stayed there for hours before leaving for a common friend’s house. According to Stephanie, Kristine and Wilson had a consensual sexual relations before going to Melton’s House, where in the morning she was strangled to death on bed.

After killing his first victim, Wade stole Kristine’s car and drove for a while , right on time to find his next victim: Diane. She was approached by Wilson, who asked her for directions and lured her into the car. The killer attacked Diane, strangling and beating her before pushing the woman out of the car and running over her 20 times.

Now, after 5 years, Wade Wilson was found guilty of both murders. The jury recommended death penalty for each of the murders, but people online are not happy with the decision because, according to them, Wade is too attractive”to face the death penalty.

Women are obsessed with true crime

Is not unusual for us to see people going nuts about serial killers and even creating fanfics about them, but according to an Newsweek article, women are “obsessed with true crime cases”, especially when a handsome man is involved in it.

Ted Bundy is a great example of this late obsession, since the time of the crime, Bundy received hundreds of letters from women all over the 50 states around the USA, and even married one of these “fans”. As we still can see these days, people keep obsessing about the serial killer.

Other examples are Richard Ramirez and Jeffrey Dahmer, who also received letters and gifts from fans. One received a plate of cookies and a letter saying “I love you”, while the other even got the amount of 12 thousand dollars from a “fan”.

Criminologists call this attraction for serial killers Hybristophilia, which is a common pathology among heterosexual women. Most criminologists affirm that this obsession has multiple factors, including the lack of a father figure , or the belief that they can even change this type of man.

Besides that, currently, sensationalism on social media is capable of making people feel some type of affection for the killer, removing the guilt they have for the crimes they committed and even getting the victim’s family to constantly remember the trauma they went through.

So, before sharing or even commenting on a vídeo of a serial killer just because in your eyes he or she is pretty, remember the consequences of that. And mainly, let’s not turn a murderer famous because of their prettiness, let them be forgotten and suffer the consequences of their acts beyond society.

