Help the environment: five sustainable habits to embrace in everyday life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

In a world increasingly affected by climate change and environmental degradation, adopting sustainable practices in daily life has become an urgent necessity. Since the 1800s, human activity has been the primary driver of these climate shifts, according to the Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (Semil).

However, given the countless responsibilities of everyday life, it is inevitable to question how feasible it is to contribute meaningfully to environmental preservation. Fortunately, it is possible to support a greener future without compromising on simplicity and practicality.

These five simple and effective actions offer an excellent starting point for a more conscious and eco-friendly lifestyle.

Replace plastic with reusable alternatives

The overuse of disposable plastic is one of today’s most pressing environmental issues. A practical and impactful solution is to replace items like plastic straws and cups for reusable materials, such as thermal bottles. In addition to being more environmentally responsible, these accessories add functionality and a touch of elegance to everyday routines, while helping protect marine life and the ecosystem.

Conscious consumption: choose responsible shopping

Excessive consumerism, particularly in the fashion industry, leads to unnecessary use of natural resources.

An environmentally friendly approach involves donating unused clothing and choosing to shop at thrift stores or secondhand shops. This supports circular fashion, extends the lifespan of garment, and helps reduce the environmental footprint of the textile sector.

Use water responsibly

Potable water is becoming an increasingly scarce resource. Therefore, minimizing usage during daily activities—such as showering, brushing your teeth, and washing dishes—is essential. Shortening the time of running water use is a small change that, when consistently applied, can have a significant impact. This habit not only promotes water sustainability but also leads to financial savings.

Choose sustainable transportation

Limiting the use of private vehicles is one of the most effective ways to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Opting for public transit, cycling, or walking not only benefits the environment but also encourages a more active and healthy lifestyle. This environmentally conscious decision can transform everyday commutes into moments of personal well-being.

Sort garbage properly

Recycling is a simple and accessible practice that has substantial environmental benefits. By separating recyclable materials from organic waste, it is possible to greatly reduce the volume sent to landfills, while promoting material reuse and conserving natural resources. Incorporating this habit into daily life is a key step toward a more sustainable planet.

With practical and accessible actions, it is possible to live in greater harmony with sustainability principles and actively contribute to the protection of the environment. Embracing an eco-friendly lifestyle requires no major sacrifices—just awareness, small adjustments, and a genuine commitment to making a difference.

__________________

The article above was edited by Gabriela Travizzanutto.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!