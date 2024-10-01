​​‘One Tree Hill’ reboot: Here’s everything we know about it

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Is it a fact that One Tree Hill was one of the biggest TV shows of the 2000’s, but why exactly did it become such a phenomenon? One of the main reasons, if not the main, it’s due to its standout cast and the narrative itself. Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott), for example, was one of THE most crushed actors of the era – so, no wonder the series became a cultural sensation.

Set in a small town, the story revolved around two half-brothers united only by their love for basketball, yet living completely different lives. Nathan enjoys a privileged life with a “supportive” father, Dan, while Lucas, also Dan’s son, was raised only by his mother. As they come together on the court, they must navigate their personal dramas and strained family dynamics.

The TV show became a cultural phenomenon due to the unique blend of drama, romance, and universal themes like friendship, love, and personal growth. The series captivated audiences with complex characters and authentic relationship. The memorable soundtrack and emotionally engaging storylines further enhanced its appeal.

It’s precisely this enduring connection and the show’s lasting popularity that has prompted producers to consider a reboot of One Tree Hill – and here’s everything that we know until now:

Who will make up the cast of the One Tree Hill reboot?

According to Variety, the reboot of the beloved drama series, which ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012, will be executive produced by Sophia Bush (Brooke), Danneel Ackles (Rachel), and Hilarie Burton (Peyton). They’ve also all agreed to comeback to their iconic roles in the reboot.

Chad Michael Murray, who played the series protagonist Lucas Scott, will not be returning, according to Deadline‘s report. On the other hand, Bethany Joy Galeotti and James Lafferty, who played Haley James Scott and Nathan Scott, have not yet commented on whether they will come back or not.

What is the new plot of the sequel?

Deadline Magazine has also revealed that the reboot may feature the original stars stepping into the roles of parents. The characters will now navigate the challenges of raising teenagers, tackling issues like love, insecurities, and grief, familiar themes from the original series. If Bethany (Hailey) and James (Nathan) return, viewers might explore how their marriage has evolved and follow a subplot involving their child, Jamie, who was born during their senior year.

With Murray not returning, the future of Burton’s character’s storyline involving her marriage to his character remains uncertain. And with the original TV show ending with Brooke falling in love with Julian (Austin Nichols), and further having the twins Davis and Jude, we will see the siblings returning in the new serie as teenagers.

If you loved the original run of One Tree Hill, you definitely won’t want to miss the new season. It’s expected to bring back all the drama and beloved characters that captured our hearts. We might not have any details on when production will start or when the show will air yet, but sources told Deadline that the sequel is definitely in the works!

