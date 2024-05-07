This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Paul Mescal is an Irish actor who became well-known after playing Connell Waldron in the miniseries Normal People (2020) inspired by the homonymous book. He was born on February 2nd, 1996, in Maynooth, Ireland.

Although he is the people’s prince, he lives a very private life. His Instagram account is private, so if you didn’t follow him before he closed his profile, it is highly doubtful that you’ll follow him now. The pictures we see of him circulating all over the internet are the ones his friends share on their social media, like his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, or taken by fans and paparazzi.

The Mescal phenomenon

After 2022, Mescal burst the bubble of the girlies and caught the eyes of cinema critics and Academia: he was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars, for the movie Aftersun. He competed against Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy, and Brendan Fraser – who got to take the statue home.

After achieving the spotlight, Paul Mescal entered the circuit of highly prestigious movies. He was portrayed as the love interest of Andrew Scott, in the film All of Us Strangers (2023), and his work was very well received by the critics and the public.

As for his upcoming work, people are already excited to see the actor in Gladiator II which comes out later this year, in November. His preparation for this role was very intense, with a bulk process in such a short time.

Love life

The actor is also a heartthrob, he is considered one of the celebrity crushes of this generation. Due to that, there are a lot of repercussions about who he dates.

The actor was in a relationship with the singer Phoebe Bridgers for over two years. He was a huge fan of her music and even starred in one of her music videos. The couple kept their relationship private the whole time they were together, but by the end of 2022, rumors of them getting engaged started to come up. These allegations stopped a month later, in December of the same year, due to rumors about a potential split up. Since the breakup, Phoebe has been together with Bo Burham.

During Paul’s relationship with Phoebe Bridgers – and especially after- people constantly pointed out his friend, Daisy Edgar-Jones, as his love interest. After he and Phoebe broke up, the internet started to buzz around their 2022 Met Gala photos, where you could see him multiple times giving more attention to Daisy instead of his girlfriend – according to people online.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uf0Fe4kYPD — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 2, 2022

Fashion icon

Besides being an Oscar nominee and a dreamboat, Paul Mescal is also a fashion icon. With his shorts and hats, he captures the internet when spotted out in the street with his unique style.

This style includes lots of accessories, such as sunglasses, hats, and a pair of Adidas Gazelles in different colors. Other than his street style, he is also the face of Gucci and the Maison Margiela ambassador.

Mescal is one of the many faces of this generation, standing beside Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi. The 28-year-old actor has much more to achieve and his previous makings already proved he has the potential to be the new most beloved Hollywood star.