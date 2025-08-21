Get to know 8 upcoming female singers of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has their favorite singers, who never leave their playlists and whom they follow with every release. So, if you like discovering new artists and being supportive of female singers, this article we´ll definitely be for you. Maybe you’ll find out your future favorite singer here, and add her to your 2025 playlist.

Clarissa Müller

Clarissa Muller is a Brazilian singer who launched her career with her first EP, Homônimo, in 2021. That same year, she released the pop-punk single “Nada contra (ciúme)” which earned a spot on several playlists.

She also was nominated for the Latin Grammy for “Best New Artist” in 2022 and received the “Hit of the Year” award at the TikTok Awards Brazil in 2021.

She’s currently 25 years old, has 356,400 monthly listeners on Spotify, and just released a new single on July 18th called “1001 Noites.” Check it out!

Sailorr

Sailorr is a Florida-based singer and songwriter, specializing in smooth, pop-flavored R&B with authentic lyrics laced with a mix of attitude and humor.

She’s been in the industry since 2021, when she released her first oficial single, “Persian Rugs”. Now, in 2025, she has 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify and released an album in May, titled FROM FLORIDA’S FINEST.

If you’re a fan of Summer Walker, Doja Cat, SZA, or H.E.R, trust me – you’re going to love her!

Adéla

Adéla is a Slovak singer-songwriter and dancer. She participated in a reality show called Dream Academy, where the group Katseye was formed. Although she didn’t make it into the group, it opened doors for her solo career.

With 474,800 monthly listeners on Spotify, she debuted in 2024 with the single “Homewrecked” and followed it with “Superscar“, which has already surpassed 14 million views.

In July 2025, she released her newest single, “DeathbyDevotion”, a pop track with lyrics she describes as “exaggerated” and “over-the-top” versions of her own experiences.

Audrey hobert

The American-born singer and songwriter, Audrey Hobet, who previously collaborated on several songs and screenplays before writing her own music.

She worked as a production assistant for a writer at Warner Bros, and was also a staff writer on every episode of the Nickelodeon sitcom The Really Loud House (2022-2024). After that, she teamed up with her fifth-grade friend, Gracie Abrams, to co-write the studio album called The Secret of Us, and directed several of its music videos.

In 2025, she launched her music career as an artist, releasing her first single, “Sue Me“, which has already earned over 20 million views, and her debut album, Who’s the Clown? – go check it out!

Nia smith

With a style that blends classic soul with her own unique style, Nia Smith invites listeners to experience her personal vision of music.

In 2025, she released the EP Give Up The Fear, featuring eight songs that represent chapters of her life in layered storytelling without confining her to a single narrative.

With 266,800 monthly listeners, she began singing at six years old. Her first public performance was Little Mix‘s “Wings“. After that moment, she realized she could become an artist – and perhaps her track “Personal“, her all-time favorite, will make her your favorite too!

Amanda coronha

Amanda Coronha is a singer from Rio de Janeiro began her career in 2010, posting covers on her YouTube channel and amassed thousands of followers on her social media platforms. In 2020, Amanda participated in the reality show The Voice Brasil, in which she reached the semifinals, but unfortunately did not win.

She also participaded in the writing of the track “Éramos Chuva“, performed by As Baías. The song was nominated for a Latin Grammy. She has also collaborated with Gabriel O Pensador and Atitude 67, and has performed at the festival Lollapalooza.

Currently at 26 years old, she has 125,700 monthly listeners on Spotify. Her last release was in July 2025, a Single called “Por um Triz”, give it a listen!

RUBII

The style of Rubii´s music blends both R&B and rap, but also has hints of neo-soul and hip-hop. Her music goes beyond a melody- it’s a journey. Her listeners get to see a story from her perspective, creating a nostalgic yet contemporary atmosphere.

Her lyrics sound like a conversation in a room with multiple pillows and blankets, making the listener feel part of the story, able to see her deepest thoughts. She displays a Gen-Z attitude with a fusion of garage soul that showcases her versatility as an artist.

With 2.6 million monthly listeners, her song “Jealousy” has over 47 million views. In July 2025, she released a single called “No Love,” which already has over 400,000 views. If you want to feel cozy with a song, go check out her Instagram profile!

juniper

Straight from Bahia, the Brazilian singer and songwriter Juniper has the power to teleport her listeners to a paradise island, and make you feel special just by listening to her songs.

Her lyrics play with a blend of English and Portuguese, brimming with sensuality and passion. She finds inspiration for her work in old notebooks, which contain stories and feelings she has experienced throughout her life.

With 70,700 monthly listeners, she promises to continue enchanting people around the world with her talent and brilliant songwriting. Her latest release, “Dance With Me,” was released in June 2025. It has a more Latin and lively vibe. If you like reggaeton with a hint of sensuality, check it out!

As the music industry continues to evolve, these eight female rising voices represent not only the future of sound but also the diversity, creativity, and resilience of the following generation of artists. Each of them brings a unique perspective and energy that promises to reshape the landscape of music in 2025 and beyond. One thing is certain – their journeys have just begun, and the world will be listening.

