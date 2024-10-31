The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that fall is fully underway and Halloween is right around the corner, the groovy summer soundtracks have been put on the back burner and it’s time for the haunting, dark playlists to be put on shuffle. Over the years, I’ve found that my music taste changes with the seasons, where I listen to specific artists and genres of music at specific times. One sort of self-declared sub “genre” of music that I’ve found myself listening to is “witchy” music. Though not an official genre of music, this self-curated category is sure to get you in the mood for spooky season. There are certain characteristics of these artists that make identifying them and their songs easier such as a signature, alternative musicality, female-centred and mystical/fantastical lyrics, an artist’s unique personal aesthetic, and lastly, chilling vocals. The eight artists I’ve included below all fit these criteria in some way, all with their own unique, witchy musicality that embodies the dark autumnal days.

Norwegian singer-songwriter, AURORA is one of my top picks for this list. With a captivating and spellbinding voice, her music screams witchy. AURORA has formed a unique alternative aesthetic that reflects the icy landscapes she grew up in. Her music heavily features mythology, female experiences, nature, and the preservation of biodiversity. AURORA’s section on Apple Music describes her music as being Enya-inspired and I couldn’t agree more. She has released a handful of albums and singles, all of which highlight her signature vocals. My top song picks are “Cure For Me,” “Runaway,” “Warrior,” “A Potion For Love,” “Soft Universe,” and “The Seed.” AURORA also recently performed her song, “The Seed,” at the Royal Albert Hall in London and when I saw videos of it online, I was immediately disappointed that I wasn’t in attendance. The performance looked absolutely ethereal, especially with the full-force accompaniment of the Hall’s Grand Organ playing while AURORA sang.

Bambi Baker is a fairly new alternative artist whose aesthetic is dark and “morute,” as described by Baker herself. Morute is a term used to describe the contrasting aesthetic of hyper-femininity and American Gothic culture. Baker’s music clearly reflects the aesthetic that she’s crafted for herself, with the instrumentals in her songs being slow and having a haunting, almost creepy quality to it, while her softer, feminine voice accompanies it. She hasn’t released much music, just a handful of singles, EPs, and one album, Diary of Dolls and Death, which perfectly highlights her unique style. My favourite songs off the album are “Til Death Do Us Part,” “Derealization,” and “Daughter Slaughterer.”

Florence + the Machine is one of my favourite bands and was who I immediately thought of when I started putting this article together. Florence Welch’s (the band’s namesake and main singer) bohemian aesthetic emanates witchy vibes and her captivating voice only further solidifies the band’s spot on this list. Her dramatic and powerful vocals accompanied by the heavy percussion-filled instrumentals weave together music that elicits awe from every listener. Welch is an incredible and unique singer who deserves endless praise. The albums Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015), are my favourites and are all excellent listens. My top songs across the band’s entire discography that give off witchy vibes include “Make Up Your Mind,” “Which Witch,” “What the Water Gave Me,” “Cosmic Love,” “Spectrum,” and “Never Let Me Go.”

80s British singer-songwriter, Kate Bush, is without a doubt a witch-coded artist. With her shrill, haunting voice, Bush’s tracks make it seem as if she actually is a witch, putting a curse on all her listeners. In 1978, Kate Bush released her debut single, “Wuthering Heights,” inspired by Emily Brontë’s novel by the same name. Bush’s signature, chilling vocals woven together with compelling lyrics that take on the perspective of Cathy’s ghost, create the perfect witchy song to listen to during the cold fall days. Bush has had multiple of her songs, such as “Army Dreamers” and “Babooshka,” be rediscovered through the power of the internet and the imaginations of TikTok edit creators. Bush’s song, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” was also featured on Netflix’s hit TV show, Stranger Things, and quickly climbed the charts once again nearly 40 years after its original release. “Waking the Witch,” “Hounds of Love,” “Violin,” and “The Dreaming,” are some of my other favourite Kate Bush songs, all of which are a perfect addition to your very own witch-inspired playlist.

I couldn’t make this list and not include mother Lana Del Rey. The Americana queen, Lana has crafted a recognizable alternative sound that belongs to her and her alone. Famously controversial, Lana leaves no topic off the table, often writing and singing about complicated relationships and Hollywood’s dark side. Interestingly enough, the songs from Lana that I feel give off the most witch vibes are from film soundtracks. These songs include: “Season of the Witch” (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), “Once Upon A Dream” (Maleficent), “Big Eyes,” (Big Eyes), and “Young and Beautiful” (The Great Gatsby). Other songs by Lana that I think have witchy vibes are “Dark Paradise,” “Gods & Monsters,” “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” and “Brooklyn Baby.”

Pairs Paloma made a name for herself with the release of her insanely iconic song, “labour,” in 2023. The song speaks on the topic of the female experience, especially in regard to the power imbalance often found in romantic relationships with male partners. This song is one of the most powerful and thought-provoking songs I have ever heard. Paloma has continued to focus on the female experience in her songs, not shying away from addressing topics that could be deemed controversial. Paloma released her first album, Cacophony, in 2024, with many of the tracks featuring women’s experiences. From Paris Paloma’s album and list of singles, my favourite songs are: “labour,” “the fruits,” “last woman on earth,” “hunter,” and “the warmth.”

I first heard of Saint Avangeline when her song “Lilith,” showed up on my TikTok explore page and I immediately searched her up to see what else she’d recorded. The only way I can describe her music is haunting and bone-chilling; I’ve never heard anything like it. Saint Avangeline’s personal aesthetic is influenced by a combination of religious and gothic elements which are evidently reflected in her songs, as many of them feature religious allusions. Her most recent album, Inferno (2024), shifts away from her more alternative style of music and takes on a hard rock and metal quality. What makes Saint Avangeline unique is that her vocals are not highlighted in many of her songs and rather fade into the background while the instrumentals take centre stage. Her songs “Lilith,” “Gardener of Eden,” “Your Rarest of Flowers,” “Left For Dead,” and “Every Girl Gets Her Wish,” are my top witchy picks across her discography.

Retro-pop princess, Ms. Suki Waterhouse, is without a doubt an artist you want to have on your playlist this fall. Dreamy and languishing, Suki’s voice is purely ethereal. In 2017, she released the single, “Good Looking,” and five years later, it gained traction online and became a well-deserved TikTok hit. Suki also recently released a brand new album titled Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, which is definitely worth a listen. My other favourite songs from Suki are “To Love,” “Devil I Know,” “Could’ve Been A Star,” and “On Your Thumb,” all of which are totally witch-coded. If you want to know more about Suki and her brand new album, check out the article “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin: Album Review,” written by our very own UVic Her Campus President!

What may seem witchy to one person, might not to another. As I said earlier, this is a rather niche, unofficial category of music and artists, but I’m hoping I’ve helped expand your playlist and find some new artists to add to your music library. From AURORA’s captivating and transportive vocal abilities to Saint Avangeline’s unique aesthetic, there’s a witchy musician out there for everyone!