Latin Grammy: should Latin artists have to compete in a different award ceremony?

The Latin Grammy is one of the highest honors in Latin music. Since its establishment in 2000, it has celebrated and elevated the diversity of musical production from artists across Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, and Portugal, who have historically faced barriers in receiving recognition at global award shows. However, the need for a separate ceremony and the persistent segregation of Latin artists in the traditional Grammy raises an important question: should they really have to compete in a different award show?

The 2023 Grammy Awards brought this issue to the forefront. Bad Bunny, one of today’s most influential artists, was invited to open the ceremony with a performance and received nominations in key categories, including Album of the Year. At the time, music critics and the Latin community genuinely believed he had a strong chance of winning, which would have marked a turning point for Latin music at the Grammy. However, despite having the most-streamed album on Spotify that year, Bad Bunny was ultimately ignored in the general categories, receiving awards only in the Latin music sections.

This case highlighted the Academy‘s longstanding mindset that the Latin Grammy and the Latin categories are “enough” to recognize Hispanic and Lusophone artists, with little inclination to expand beyond these limits. Even artists who have managed to break some of these barriers still face significant challenges. Shakira, for example, only received nominations in major categories when she released songs in English, such as her hit “Hips Don’t Lie” (with Wyclef Jean) and “Beautiful Liar”, a collaboration with Beyoncé (both songs were nominated for “Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals”).

Beyond Shakira, other Latin artists who have gained a global following were also overlooked. Karol G, who released Mañana Será Bonito, sold out arenas across the United States in 2023 and dominated the charts but was still confined to the Latin categories. Peso Pluma, another global sensation, reached the top spot on major music charts multiple times with hits like “La Bebe – Remix” and “Ella Baila Sola”, and yet his impact remained limited to regional music categories.

These examples demonstrate that, to the Academy, Latin artists still seem boxed into the Latin Grammy. This categorization ends up restricting Latin representation in the general Grammy categories, as though their achievements are only meaningful within the Latin context and not worthy of broader recognition on the world stage.

This quiet segregation creates a cultural barrier, preventing these artists’ true musical and cultural influence from being acknowledged at the industry’s highest level – even though Latin music has emerged as one of the most powerful forces in the global music scene.

In addition to limiting recognition for these artists, this attitude overlooks the fact that Latin music has long since crossed borders, shaping and transforming mainstream music itself. Artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Peso Pluma are not just influential in Latin America; they represent a cultural phenomenon resonating in the United States, Europe, and far beyond. The fact that their contributions are still seen as “regional” or “Latin” and not given space in the Grammy’s main categories reflects a resistance to accepting that Latin music is now an integral part of global pop culture.

At the same time, the importance of the Latin Grammy cannot be denied. It’s a platform that celebrates the rich traditions, genres, and history of Latin music—something that would not receive the same focus in a single ceremony. However, this does not mean Latin artists should be confined to this award alone. They deserve fair recognition at the traditional Grammy, competing on equal footing in the main categories when their work reaches a global level of impact – and more and more, they are reaching that level.

The Grammy’s approach walks a thin line: while it is essential to have a space dedicated to celebrating the richness and diversity of Latin music, this shouldn’t be the only destination for Latin artists. True inclusion and appreciation will only happen when these artists are given the opportunity to compete fairly, in the same categories and on equal terms with other artists who sing in English.

