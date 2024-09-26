Early 20s: Why getting in the work market so scary?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

More possibilities, strict demands, and uncertainty repel youngsters from starting to work.

What do the golden 20s sound to you? Among ideas of fun, youth, and independence, one of the pillars of this so-called age gap is getting in the work market. Despite being a fascinating process for personal growth, it can be frightening. But why are we so scared of taking this step?

How about accepting changes?

Changing your mind regarding your specialization is normal and there is no secret in reality filled with a myriad of alternatives. The emergence of new majors in the present day is bound to make people, particularly in an age of maturing, question themselves and test multiple major paths. System development, International Relations, and IT (Information Technology) are, for instance, graduation options that appeared at the end of the 20th century.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, roughly 80% of students in college change their degree options at least once, and the average of major alterations is three times.

The thing is, that this desire for a career shift makes people move away from entering the work market. After all, what would be the purpose of embarking on a journey if you are not even going to continue on it? Not that it is wrong to begin in a professional direction you still have your doubts about, it is just that many people decide to try a new academic field first.

A friendly reminder of this change, besides being quite frequent, can be extremely positive. In the next video, for example, the tiktoker Kimberly Munoz shows her gratitude due to her degree switch from nursing to information systems. Now Munoz reveals she deeply fancies what she works with, although she started a little bit later in this world.

It is Miranda Priestly’s world!

We have all learned from The Devil Wears Prada that the work market can be tough. Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) was tortured with constant criticism and impossible requirements from her cruel boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). From getting her an impeccable lunch at an exact time to finding unpublished Harry Potter books for her daughters.

Despite the exaggeration, it is no lie that modern jobs demand ideal qualifications and abilities, making the possibility of pleasing your boss, hopeless.

Critical thinking, double graduation, creativity, communication, leadership, flexibility, different specializations, strategic look, and emotional intelligence are only some of the competencies that employers look forward to these days. For someone in their early 20s, recent to the post-school world, fully checking this extended list is utopic, which makes their reality frustrating.

The thing is that we are all on the same page. Competition may be real, but no one has all the boxes ticked.

The long (and confusing) career ladder

Walking hands-tied with these unattainable work standards, are the numerous steps you have to take in a career to achieve better positions. Getting a promotion or a new contract might take months, years, or even decades.

Not only is it hard to “climb” this work ladder, but it may also be more of a maze rather than a ladder. Contrary to what we commonly learn, this journey is not a straight line in which you go from an intern to a manager and, then, to the boss. Professional paths involve curves and loops in which you may find recession periods, company switches, exchange plans, resignation, and re-hiring—no wonder the more radical roller coasters have always been the scariest.

The patience required and this lack of certainty push many youngsters away from entering this world: working means giving blood, sweat, and tears and still not knowing the day of tomorrow.

Free as a butterfly

Entering the work market also means a big taste of independence: starting to make your own money and being productive is an exciting feeling. Nevertheless, this pleasure comes with its intimidating onus – you are now fully responsible for your routine and will participate in a professional network in which, differently from school or college, you will not be close to most people.

For possibly the first time in your life, you are on your own, kid. What can be more uncomfortable than that?

Because of this uneasiness, you may find it hard to set a kickoff to your professional life. But remember, freedom, even though it might first seem like it, is supposed to be exactly the opposite of “being stuck”.

————————–

The article above was edited by Julia Tortoriello.

Did you like this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!