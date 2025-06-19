Digital shrines: Why people are curating Pinterest boards like mood altars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an increasingly digital world, even our most intimate and subjective practices have found a place on screens. Pinterest, known for its clean aesthetic and focus on visual inspiration, has become the new “altar” of emotions and intentions. Users are creating themed boards that resemble digital sanctuaries — carefully curated image collections that represent a state of mind, an aspiration, or a deep desire.

These so-called mood altars are not just beautiful; they serve as emotional mirrors, therapeutic tools, and even modern rituals. But what does it mean to turn emotions into virtual collages? And what does this reveal about how we deal with our feelings?

Today, people are using Pinterest for much more than aesthetic inspiration or creative ideas.

The pins found on the platform have become a way to manifest emotions, desires, and states of mind — and that’s how a mood altar is born.

A “mood altar” or “emotional sanctuary” can be a visual collection representing what someone wants to attract, maintain, or reflect upon (peace, motivation, self-love, etc.). These can be goals to achieve, images that share a common feature, or anything of the sort — the key is always to prioritize aesthetics.

The Digitalization of Spirituality

Creating these boards can act as a substitute for traditional practices like setting up a physical altar, making a vision board, or journaling. The images become more than just pretty pictures — they become symbols of intentions and emotions.

In many cultures, altars are sacred spaces dedicated to devotion, gratitude, or manifestation. These digital boards work similarly: they are personal spaces of reverence where symbolic elements are organized — but within the virtual universe.

The Psychological Function of Mood Altars

Additionally, curating a feed with images that reflect what a person is feeling or seeking can aid in self-reflection and introspection. It helps visualize emotional or personal goals, much like an “aesthetic mind map.” This represents an”*aestheticization of emotions”: turning feelings into something visually cohesive and pleasing to the media’s eye.

Even though Pinterest is more geared toward personal archiving and less toward external engagement compared to other popular platforms (Instagram, TikTok, etc.), these visual altars can still be influenced by global visual trends (like “soft girl”, “clean girl”, etc.).

We live in a society where the online environment has become deeply embedded in everything we do. We can communicate with someone across the world or access a piece of art in a museum in another country. Emotional and spiritual practices are no different.

Social networks have become spaces for free expression and creation, connecting thousands of people to thousands of ideas and sources of inspiration.

As with everything, there is both a good and a bad side. While it’s possible to admire the immense creativity of those who compile these mood altars, it’s also clear that some people show a lack not only of creativity and imagination but also of self-reflection — simply reposting, recycling, and reusing someone else’s emotions as if they were their own. As if they were identical. As if there were a template.

This impacts how we relate to ourselves and our mental health. After all, to what extent does our authenticity have to fit into the aesthetics and standards of social media?

