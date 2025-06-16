Demi Lovato is married! Remember her past relationships and how she found a final love story

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Demi Lovato is officially married! The American singer and actress said “yes” in an intimate ceremony on May 25th, sealing her relationship with musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes. After years marked by public and turbulent romances, Demi celebrated her happy ending alongside the one she considers her great love. The union was discreet, but is already resonating on social media and among the artist’s fans.

However, before finding her – very well deserved – final ending, Demi had a few past relationships, some that are, till this day, remembered by her fans with affection. Meanwhile, others are simply hated by them, and for a reason.

Disney love stories

Before finding her final love story , Demi spent some time on the dating scene and publicly dated several personalities. Between 2007 to 2008, Demi and actor Cody Linley, known from the Disney’s tv show Hannah Montana, had a brief relationship. The romance – which was short and discreet – ended in 2008, the same year fans found out about a new relationship of hers with Alex DeLeon, lead singer of the band The Cab,

Demi and Alex dated for a few months between late 2008 and early 2009. They never officially confirmed it to the public, but affectionate exchanges on social media made it obvious. Fans associate Demi’s song “Catch Me” to this relationship, as it was written around the same time as their breakup.

Joe Jonas

A year later, Demi got into one of her most famous public relationships ever: her love story with Joe Jonas – yes, the one in Jonas Brothers. Demi and Joe grew close while filming Camp Rock and became one of the most beloved Disney couples. They officially started dating in 2010, but the relationship only lasted a few months.

In her documentary Dancing With the Devil, she stated that the time she was with the Jonas Brothers’ member was a delicate moment. “I was in a phase where I wanted a fairy tale. But in reality I needed to take care of myself before loving someone.”, she said.

Wilmer Valderrama

Here’s a – very – grey area in Demi’s past: Wilmer Valderrama. This is a “love it or hate it” to a lot of her fans. Demi and Wilmer had an on-and-off relationship that lasted six years. They met when she was 18 and he was 29, though she has revealed that the interest began earlier — when she was still underage.

The breakup happened in 2016, respectfully and mutually. Years later, in 2022, after releasing the HOLY FVCK album, Demi began to publicly reflect on the relationship, questioning how a man nearly 30 could become romantically involved with a 17-year-old.

Brief situationships

At the end of 2018, Demi had a relationship with designer Henry Levy, founder of the brand Enfants Riches Déprimés. They had met years before but reconnected in late 2018, after Demi’s hospitalization from an overdose in July that year. The relationship lasted about four months and ended in March 2019.

Demi dated model Austin Wilson for a short period in late 2019. The relationship was brief and ended before the year was over. “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Way better than people see on the outside just because he has a lot of tattoos,” she wrote on her Stories at the time.

Max Ehrich

The relationship with actor Max Ehrich began in early 2020 and gained attention when the couple announced their engagement in July. However, two months later, Demi ended things after discovering questionable behavior on his part.

The situation became public and stirred up social media, especially after the release of the documentary Dancing With the Devil, where she says, “All the people who were like, ‘Oh, they rushed it’ or ‘It’s not going to last.’ I said: ‘You proved them right.’”

Well deserved happy ending: Jordan “Jutes” Lutes

Demi met Jutes while working on the HOLY FVCK album. The relationship began in 2022 and stood out for its discretion, partnership, and mutual affection. After three years together, the couple made it official in an intimate ceremony in 2025, celebrating a mature and loving story.

Demi and Jutes’ wedding ceremony took place on May 25, 2025, in Santa Barbara, at the historic Bellosguardo Foundation, with an intimate and romantic atmosphere. For the occasion, Demi chose a custom-made dress from the British brand Vivienne Westwood, made of pearl-white silk satin.

The design featured a structured corset and off-the-shoulder neckline — a classic from the brand — and was developed over five fittings based on a reference Demi found online. For the reception, the artist changed outfits and wore the “The Audrey” model, also by Westwood: a column dress in ivory satin, adorned with hand-sewn pearls. On social media, fans and celebrity friends celebrated the moment with heartfelt messages, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the singer’s life.

