Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Demi Lovato sitting on a chair with a blue outfit
Demi Lovato sitting on a chair with a blue outfit
OBB Pictures, SB Films
Culture > Entertainment

Demi Lovato’s Documentary: Child Star

Ineza Merci
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Ineza Merci 

In case you missed it, American singer Demi Lovato recently debuted a 97-minute documentary,  now streaming on Hulu titled, Child Star. Lovato pulls back the curtain to reveal the harsh realities of  growing up in the spotlight. From Barney & Friends (1992-2010) to later appearing on Disney Channel with projects such as Camp Rock (2008) and Sonny with a Chance (2009-2010),  the singer shares her personal experiences that included exploring the pressures of fame and the loss of childhood innocence. Along with Lovato, other former child stars like Raven-Symoné and Alyson Stoner, who both have acted alongside Lovato in the past share their experiences as former child stars. 

One key theme mentioned in Child Star is the long-term effects fame has on former child stars. The emotional toll that these actors deal with, even when the cameras are not rolling. The singer  discusses their struggles with addiction and mental health. The exposure of these issues allows  Lovato to touch on how child actors need better support systems. Lovato shares, “I wish that I  had been able to ask questions to somebody in the industry when I was first starting out,” she  continues, “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into…there definitely is not a manual on how  to navigate this industry at such a young age.” In addition to better support systems for young  actors, she doesn’t fail to talk about how the entertainment industry continuously does not focus  and prioritize the well-being of child actors. 

To simply put it, Child Star is a strong look at how complex it is to grow up famous. It offers the  audience different perspectives on the popular, yet challenging career path of child stardom.

Ineza Merci

Towson '26

Ineza is a current Sophomore at Towson University. She majors in Communication Studies as an introverted individual. Oh, the irony! Ineza views writing as a way to speak her mind, comfortably, without speaking out loud. As far as writing experience goes, before graduating high school, Ineza was a part of her school’s newspaper, titled “The Paw Print”. She got the chance to write Op-Eds, write about News, and Entertainment. Ineza loves to indulge in all things Pop Culture. Including online trends, music, Beyonce (yes, she’s her own genre), and more! It’s important for Ineza to focus on what keeps her mind going and it has become important for Ineza to share what she enjoys with others. When Ineza is not writing, she’ll most likely be watching cat videos, viewing her favorite gaming streamers, or napping. She’s an advocate of maintaining a balanced lifestyle filled with priorities, fun, and self-care. Things get hectic and writer’s block is real, but Ineza is excited to further strengthen her craft in writing with Her Campus.