Demi Lovato’s Documentary: Child Star

By Ineza Merci

In case you missed it, American singer Demi Lovato recently debuted a 97-minute documentary, now streaming on Hulu titled, Child Star . Lovato pulls back the curtain to reveal the harsh realities of growing up in the spotlight. From Barney & Friends (1992-2010) to later appearing on Disney Channel with projects such as Camp Rock (2008) and Sonny with a Chance (2009-2010), the singer shares her personal experiences that included exploring the pressures of fame and the loss of childhood innocence. Along with Lovato, other former child stars like Raven-Symoné and Alyson Stoner, who both have acted alongside Lovato in the past share their experiences as former child stars.

One key theme mentioned in Child Star is the long-term effects fame has on former child stars. The emotional toll that these actors deal with, even when the cameras are not rolling. The singer discusses their struggles with addiction and mental health. The exposure of these issues allows Lovato to touch on how child actors need better support systems. Lovato shares, “I wish that I had been able to ask questions to somebody in the industry when I was first starting out,” she continues, “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into…there definitely is not a manual on how to navigate this industry at such a young age.” In addition to better support systems for young actors, she doesn’t fail to talk about how the entertainment industry continuously does not focus and prioritize the well-being of child actors.

To simply put it, Child Star is a strong look at how complex it is to grow up famous. It offers the audience different perspectives on the popular, yet challenging career path of child stardom.