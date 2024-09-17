Demi Lovato has always been an icon, and she just proved this with her directorial debut on Hulu’s Child Star. The documentary, which premiered on Sept. 17., dives into the less-than-shining sides of child stardom. Lovato’s project comes on the heels of Max’s docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which was released in March 2024. While Quiet on Set and Child Star are in the same wheelhouse, Lovato’s documentary is uniquely told from the perspective of Hollywood’s most well-known child stars. The film features Drew Barrymore, Raven-Symoné, Jojo Siwa, and more as they join Lovato to discuss the impact early fame had on their lives.

In addition to opening up about her career as a child star in the doc, Lovato talked about her public mental health struggles, admitting that she “wouldn’t end up where I am had I not made all the choices leading up to this point.” Lovato also reminisced about dating her former co-stars (ahem, Joe Jonas) as a young actor in Hollywood in the doc. With parts of her love life being mentioned in the film, I can’t think of a better time to look at who else Lovato dated before she got engaged to her fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes and found her happily ever after.

Lovato went on a date with Cody Linley from Hannah Montana in 2008.

One year before Lovato began starring in her Disney series Sonny with a Chance, she went on a date with fellow actor Cody Linley. If you don’t recognize his name, let me be the one to remind you he played none other than Jake Ryan in Hannah Montana. While they only went on one date, Linley told Seventeen in 2008 that their night was rather hectic because his car broke down on his way to pick Lovato up. They then went on their first and only dinner date together.

she dated Trace Cyrus for a few months in 2009.

Demi dated Miley Cyrus’s older brother, Trace Cyrus, for a short time in 2009. It’s uncertain how they met, but Trace confirmed in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE that they decided to go their separate ways because “we both have very schedules.” It seems they ended on amicable terms, though, with Trace admitting Lovato was “one of [his] good friends” at the time.

she dated her Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas in 2010.

After meeting on set of one of Disney Channel’s most beloved original movies Camp Rock, Lovato and Joe Jonas began dating in 2010, the same year Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam came out. They publicly dated for one month and even posed together on the cover of Teen Vogue. However, a few days after the cover was released, they broke up.

Jonas opened up about their breakup in a 2013 interview with Vulture where he revealed he “got to see the ins and outs of what she was struggling with, like drug abuse.” The Jonas Brothers member felt an obligation to “take care of” Lovato, but ultimately felt like he was “living a lie because I wasn’t happy but felt like I had to stay in it for her because she needed help.”

lovato began dating Wilmer Valderrama when she was 18..

After her short-lived relationship with Jonas, Lovato met Wilmer Valderrama when she was 17 years old. In her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, the “Heart Attack” singer admitted it was “love at first sight” with Valderrama, but that they waited to make their relationship official when she turned 18.

Lovato said she “connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before” with Valderrama. The pair dated for roughly six years before announcing their split in 2016 on Instagram. However, Valderrama visited Lovato after she was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose in 2018, hinting that they’ve maintained their love for each other in a platonic way.

Lovato dated Luke Rockhold for a few months in 2016.

Lovato briefly dated UFC fighter Luke Rockhold after her split from Valderrama. They publicly attended a UFC fight in November 2016, though their spark burned out by the beginning of 2017.

Lovato went out with Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos for a short time in 2017.

The “Confident” singer-songwriter moved on from Rockhold with MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos in the early months of 2017. However, their romance was brief as they split in June that same year.

She dated Henry Levy from late 2018 to March 2019.

Lovato dated Henry Levy, a designer for Enfants Riches Déprimés. A source told E! News Levy was “good energy” to be around as he was a fellow “sober companion” for Lovato during the time. Despite this similarity, the outlet later reported that Lovato and Levy ended their relationship in March 2019.

Lovato went on a few dates with Mike Johnson from The Bachelorette in 2019.

After watching Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Lovato decided to shoot her shot with contestant Mike Johnson by posting about him on her Instagram Stories. Johnson took notice, and they went on a few dates before he admitted on iHeartRadio’s Almost Famous podcast that she “kisses really well.”

Lovato dated Austin Wilson for a few months in 2019.

After dating Johnson, Lovato went Instagram official with model Austin Wilson. While PEOPLE confirmed they had “been friends for some time and starting dating a little while ago” in December 2019, the outlet reported they’d broken up the same month.

she got engaged to Max Ehrich in July 2020 and they split two months later.

Lovato has dated a few famous people in the past and that trend carried over into her 2020 relationship with Max Ehrich from Young and the Restless. They began quarantining with each other early into their partnership. An insider even told E! News that Ehrich was “a good influence on Demi.”

After seemingly dating for two months, the pair got engaged in July 2020 but broke off their engagement by September. So, why did their relationship end suddenly? A source told Elle “there were many red flags” that Lovato had ignored and she ultimately didn’t “know who Max truly was and didn’t think he had good intentions.”

lovato and Jutes got together in July 2022 and got engaged in December 2023.

After calling off her first engagement from Ehrich, Lovato met her future fiancé Jutes in July 2022. In a September 2023 interview with Howard Stern, Lovato admitted she was “in an amazing relationship” and explained how their starting out as friends was “the foundation” of their now-romantic relationship.

When asked if they’d considered getting married, Lovato said “we’ve talked about it” but wanted to “take our time with it” and didn’t want “to rush that.” However, a few months alter, the couple got engaged during a “personal and intimate proposal” in December 2023.

After everything Lovato has endured in her life, it’s incredibly heartwarming to see her love life thriving.