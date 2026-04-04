“Cuba is next”! What do Trump’s new allegations reveal about the US-Cuba historic relations?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A new allegation made by Donald Trump puts a highlight on the historical relationship between the United States and Cuba. The US, with a large campaign to “bring democracy” to the world, is directing its forces to the island, and the final goal is, as done in Venezuela, to remove President Miguel Díaz-Canel from power and bring economic liberation to the country.

Besides the claim of “saving” the nation, actions made by Trump reflect a long history of repression and a constant search for global hegemony.

The start of a historical clash

The United States and Cuban governments have been facing each other since the Spanish-American War, a conflict between the USA and Spain after the North American intervention on the Spanish sovereignty in Cuba and the decades of colonization. The defeat of the European nation left the island with a destroyed economy, and the US played a fundamental role in rebuilding the society.

From 1898 to 1902, Cuba was an American protectorate, and it only gained its formal independence after that period. However, the third amendment of their Constitution gave the US the right to intervene in internal aspects of the island, and this idea created a big reflection throughout history.

For many years, the United States had a big impact on the development of Cuba’s economy. After the military, Fulgencio Batista (1901-1973) took power and started a government marked by violence and authoritarianism, Cubans started to fight against it, especially because the American influence was keeping the relations with a neocolonial aspect by supporting Fulgencio.

This idea led the revolutionary Fidel Castro (1926-2016), followed by the Argentinian Ernesto “Che” Guevara (1928-1967), to protest for a country with no external dependence, with its own sovereignty. It was the beginning of the Cuban Revolution.

Years of restricted relations

At first, Castro was seen just as a nationalist. But the idea of nationalizing specific lands that were being controlled by the USA and the visit of the Soviet diplomat Anastas Mikoyan (1895-1978) to Cuba created an alert in the North American country.

The possible relations between the island and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) would mean that the United States would have its biggest geopolitical opponent right beside their land. The exchanges made by them, such as Cuban sugar for Russian oil, took place in spaces controlled by the Americans, which led to the start of the US economic embargo directed at Cuba. In this scenario, it started Fidel Castro’s socialist revolution.

The following years were marked by tension and big conflicts. John F. Kennedy (1917-1963), the president of the United States at the time, failed when trying to take down the Cuban government, an event known as the Bay of Pigs Invasion. The defeat led the president to rethink his actions towards Havana, starting a movement called Operation Mangoose. Its main goal was operational and technical intelligence sabotage, besides the attempts to murder revolutionaries, including Fidel.

The actions led to an effort for a more direct intervention made by the United States, which made Cuba search for USSR protection. Soviet missiles were placed on the island, which started a crisis, since the US government affirmed that it was a threat to the country and a possible fuse to a future war.

After many negotiations, the missiles were taken down, but with mixed relations.

The tension between the two countries persisted for many years. Fidel Castro stayed in power, and many other revolutions with the same political aspect happened in the country. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, combined with the US embargo, Cuba went through a big economic crisis.

The situation reflects today’s scenario, in which Havana has a big dependence on tourism and has a constant crisis led by the extreme intervention.

Today is a glimpse of the past

Republicans or democrats, many presidents have been in control of Washington. The relations and negotiations with Havana have been restricted and tense, but the new Trump government has taken a very hard position when it comes to the freedom and independence of the island.

The imperialist blockade, preventing Cuba from receiving oil from Venezuela, is leading the country into darkness and sentencing its society to struggle.

Donald Trump’s new allegations show the side of the United States that, throughout history, was only interested in having control over the island and constantly searching for global hegemony and power.

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The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

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