Copenhagen Fashion Week: What Makes The Event So Important When Talking About Sustainability?

August was an important month in the fashion scenery, marking the 2024 Copenhagen Fashion Week – one of the main events in the fashion calendar, alongside Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. Besides runways and new trends to follow during the season, Copenhagen’s event holds a different mission when compared to others: sustainability. Although Denmark’s fashion event is not considered one of the top 4 fashion weeks, Copenhagen’s has slowly made it to the media’s interest.

However, far more than fashion, Copenhagen Fashion Week is, in a way, one of the main initiatives in fashion to give sustainability a space.

The History of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Copenhagen Fashion Week was created in 2006 – one year after Estocolm’s. Although both European, these two fashion events differentiated themselves: while Switzerland’s fashion focused on minimalism and precision, Denmark’s followed a bohemian energy. However, its fashion choices weren’t the only point of differentiation, it was also their ethos.

Copenhagen Fashion Week is ruled by the Law of Jante, a code created by author Aksel Sandemose in 1993, which highly discouraged competitive exhibitionism and subverting hierarchies in the name of collaboration – opposed to anything shown in the main four fashion events, although recently there has been a bigger appeal for them give space to sustainability.

2018 was the key point for Copenhagen Fashion Week’s big success, running up to the other events. In that year, Cecilie Thorsmark took charge of the event, leading to sustainability becoming the event’s top priority. Thorsmark implemented a holistic approach: participating brands in the lineup must follow at least 18 strict standards that cover areas such as diversity, supply chain and the useful life of clothing items.

The fashion event is also ruled by a strict conduct code, divided in six parts: design, strategic direction, choice of materials, working conditions, consumer engagement and fashion show.

Copenhagen’s Fashion Week impact on sustainability

Since its creation, Copenhagen Fashion Week has been a main pillar for sustainability and diversity discussions in the fashion scene. When talking about its impact on sustainability, it’s honorable to mention the “Reintenting Copenhagen Fashion Week”, launched in 2020, which intended to ban all consumption of single-use plastic during the event.

