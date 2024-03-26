The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From Monday, February 26 to Tuesday, March 5, we saw swarms of the rich, famous and perfectly dressed descend upon the streets of Paris for none other than fashion week. Designers showcased their looks for their Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collections as some of your favorite celebrities looked on from the front row. While some designers pulled out show-stopping collections, others left much to be desired.

Here are some of the more buzzed-about shows, as well as a few that didn’t get enough hype but truly deserve all the attention:

Lacoste

What I always thought of as the golf brand with a cute alligator logo proved to be my favorite show of the entire week. The collection was refreshing, unique and tasteful, while also proving to be fashionably bold and outspoken. Creative Director Pelagia Kolotouros stuck with the brand’s legacy by holding the show on the courts of the Roland Garros Stadium, providing the perfect backdrop for the gorgeous looks that didn’t fail to leave me in awe. The reinterpretation of the classic styles of the brand, combined with a new fashionable flair resulted in nothing short of extraordinary. I especially loved the oversized knit jackets that paid homage to the brand logo, and the long dress that was a reinvention of the brand’s classic tennis dress. This collection was a stunning breath of fresh air, truly.

Louis Vuitton

To be fully honest, I don’t love this collection. In fact, I don’t even really like it at all. I wouldn’t wear most of the pieces in this collection – they felt odd in a way I couldn’t put my finger on. While there were a few that exuded a sort of elegance based in the metallic, they were few and far between. I’m all for fashion and unique taste, but I simply found no redeeming art or fashion value in this collection. The cat ear hats really threw me too. In all, this was probably the most disappointing collection of the week – LV, I expected more from you.

Chanel

Most of the first half of the collection looked quite similar, like the same patterned coat outfit over and over in different fabrics with a big hat, but towards the latter half of the collection, Creative director Virginie Viard really made magic happen, with gorgeous dresses, interesting textures and patterns and fashionable iterations on the silhouette. The star of the collection for me has to be the chocolate brown silk dress seen around eleven minutes into the video of the show put out by Chanel. The collection-closing look, a stunning black silk pleated number with a slew of Chanel accessories, really pieced together the collection into a cohesive unit full of elevated pieces that are still wearable and incredibly fashion forward.

Zimmerman

This collection was so incredibly avant-garde and over-the-top. I loved every second of it. Cheetah print is seeing a huge revival in 2024, and Zimmerman’s collection is proof of that. Utilizing swaths of fabric in rich patterns, this collection feels opulent, with no regard for practicality. This attitude comes across in the pieces, which are all works of art in their own respect. Every piece felt like bathing in splendor, and I found myself rewatching over and over to take in a new outfit and all of its rich components.

Giambattista Valli

If I could only describe this collection in two words, it would be “feminine eclectic.” Each piece emphasizes the female figure in a semi-obscured way, while employing rather odd fabrics and designs to do so. The color employed in this collection was also of note, with lots of gorgeous shades of pinks that really held my eye. While I felt rather neutral about some pieces, there were some that I couldn’t stop staring at, like the pink long-sleeved cape dress and the white ruffled asymmetrical dress, both towards the end of the collection. Overall, the looks felt so feminine and full of life – I adored them.

Loewe

I adored the silhouettes that Johnathan Anderson created in this collection by Loewe, which has been one of my favorite fashion labels for many years now. This collection proved to be no different from the brand’s signature eclectic fashion, with striking patterns, a combination of long, thin silhouettes and boxy, wide silhouettes and most of all no shortage of fabrics of interest. This collection is so visually captivating, and every single piece is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. It’s truly a testament to the dedication to uniqueness in fashion that Loewe always strives for.

Christian Dior

Not only was the venue utterly perfect, but the creams, tans, golds and blacks really made this collection feel elegant and sophisticated. The large lettering and font of “Miss Dior ” on certain pieces leaned into a playful nature that off-put the timeless sophistication in such a fashionable way. I loved this collection, especially the various bags and iterations on the “Lady Dior” stitching that were seen. Maria Grazia Chirui killed it with this collection that is simultaneously the epitome of high fashion but is equally wearable.

The Row

I wish I could tell you about this collection, which has been described as ethereal and delicate. However, the label asked attendees to not share or capture any content, leaving this collection very much a mystery. Those who weren’t there (myself included) will have to eagerly await what the next season has in store for the label by none other than the Olsen Twins.

This Paris Fashion proved to be a show-stopping spectacle, fit with glamour and no shortage of chic fashion. Certain designers stayed well in their lane of comfort, while others found great success in departing from the norm. The result was show after show of high-fashion looks, captivating the fashion world even weeks afterwards. Let us know which collection was your favorite? Did we miss any?