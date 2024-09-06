Childhood Friends And Their Impact On Our Lives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

These days the phrase “sisterhood” has become commonly used in many circles. With your “girls”, business circles, community groups, sororities, and the like. But what does true sisterhood mean to you? Have you recently taken time to observe your closest girlfriends or thoughts on what sisterhood symbolizes for you?

A group between two or more girls, usually not related by blood. They are always honest with each other, honorable, and love each other like sisters.

“Brotherhood” is the male version of sisterhood, which is a male group of friends – two or more – that are friends for a while and see each one as brothers.

These kinds of groups usually mold human beings depending on the social experiences they have with other people. Mainly if they have known each other for a long time – in some cases since they were kids.

HOW THIS BOND shapes US

Relationships greatly influence who we are. We like to think that we’re isolated individuals, but the reality is that the relationships we have in our lives have just as much of an impact on who we are and who we become. Friendships are especially important in shaping who we are and how we treat others.

Our childhood friends are the first relationships we have outside of our families. They’re the first people we really choose to be by our side. A childhood friendship doesn’t need to be lifelong to have a huge impact on who you become. They leave an impact on you forever.

Your identity and confidence in yourself are related to having friends early in life. If you have good memories of the friends you grew up with, chances are they had a larger impact on you than you’d have guessed at the time.

Your childhood friends are essential to your development, psychologically and emotionally. It’s hard to become a strong individual with a good idea of who you are and how you fit into the world without having had some good friends in your younger years.

They are the people who helped you learn how to socialize, how to relate to others, and how to be a good person. These friendships helped you learn empathy and gave you a more positive image of yourself. Your self-esteem, which is now a huge part of how you operate in romantic relationships and friendships in your adult life, has been amplified with those friendships.

WHAT A LASTING FRIENDSHIP MEANS

Long-lasting friendships are full of emotionally touching moments, in a way it’s impossible to forget them and how they changed our lives.

There’s no better way of talking about it and their impacts on our lives than telling their stories.

Here’s Kátia de Fernando,56, and Mônica Cruvinel,56, story:

Kátia’s POV

At the age of 7, Kátia ‘s mom passed away. She had a lot of issues with her studies so Kátia’s grandparents decided to put her in a public school, where she spent just a year there.

When I got back to my old school, a Catholic school, a noun told me to go talk with a new student from São Paulo that didn’t know anyone from the city, and introduced me to this girl, a thin, brunette, very pretty and very polite girl -Kátia

Since then, what would be the beginning of a very long friendship began.

There wasn’t Kátia without Mônica and Mônica without Kátia. Kátia’s grandparents and Monica’s parents became close friends, at which point they would spend holidays together and sleep at each other’s houses for over 10 days in a row.

“We saw our first loves, first boyfriends, our weddings and the birth of each other’s kids”.

Nowadays, although they live in different cities they still keep in contact, because, according to Kátia “the love of true friendship doesn’t need to be present, it just needs to be”.

Mônica’s POV

Mônica was seven years old and her father told her they had to move to a different city because of his work. “I couldn’t get used to my new city, new school, new life. I couldn’t make any friends. Everything was different”.

My mom noticed my loneliness and went to my school, without telling me, and asked the noun to find a friend for me. Sister Oda asked Kátia to go talk to me. – Mônica

They were in front of the water fountain. And were physically so alike… Kátia asked about Mônica, about her old school, about São Paulo, about her parents and Mônica asked:

– What is your mother’s name?

And she answered me, in a very natural way:

– I don’t have a mom. My mom died last year in a car accident.

Mônica was absolutely speechless. “How? She’s just a kid, how could she no longer have a mom?” But it was true. Kátia lived with her grandparents, her sister and her cousin.

After that day, we became inseparable. I don’t have many memories from my childhood, but the memories I have, always bring Kátia smiling and playing. Kátia is the ‘material’ proof that I was, in fact, a kid. – Mônica

They studied together, side by side, laughing at the teachers. On the weekends, they would stay at Monica’s or at Vó Cida’s house. “Staying at her house was so fun, a house full of women. In the room, there were two bunk beds: one for her sister and her cousin and the other one for the two of us. We played all day.”

“Having a childhood friend is truly a privilege! It’s such a privilege to have done and still do history with Kátia”, Said Mônica.

In fact, the friends we had when we were kids can change our life forever. We can not be really close anymore to them but in a way, we’ll always be connected in each other’s lives.

