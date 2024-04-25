4 Ways To Boost Your Confidence

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to feel like being confident would fix every little thing in my life, and while that’s not completely true, it’s also not completely wrong. The saying “confidence is key” makes sense to me because feeling so strong and sure of yourself can be a part of feeling good. When you feel good about yourself, you feel good about other things in your life.

Although, in my experience, it took more than just confidence to make me feel great in everything that I do. I think a lot of self-love and raising my self-esteem overall helped to boost my confidence. It was definitely a process; it wasn’t something that changed overnight. However, I do think beginning your self-care journey (which looks different for everyone) will help you achieve confidence at the end of the day!

What is confidence?

According to Psychology Today, confidence is having belief in yourself and the ability to achieve success through those beliefs. Psychology Today adds that people with confidence can make good first impressions, gain credibility, and handle pressures and challenges that can come from school, work, and personal issues.

why can it be hard to build confidence?

In my own experience, I felt that gaining more self-love and raising my self-esteem would help to uplift my confidence — and it did. I used to think that one day my confidence would just snap right on, and I wouldn’t feel uneasy about my insecurities anymore, but of course that wasn’t the case. It’s not about just wanting to become instantly confident, but more so, gaining and building confidence to fully feel your best.

As a woman, I think it can be hard to feel good in your skin sometimes, and that’s something you can build through self-love. The more self-love you build, the better your self-esteem and the better your confidence. I had to work through my insecurities and go on a self-care journey to truly make me feel confident in everything I do.

4 ways to help confidence grow

There are plenty of ways to uplift your confidence and feel good! They don’t have to be huge either. There are little things you can do and longer goals that you can make to help get you to your end goal of feeling confident.

stick with people who make you feel good

If I’m around people who treat me badly, then chances are I’m not going to feel great around them. I like being with friends and family who treat me with kindness and respect.

spend time on self-care

Self-care is doing things that make you feel good. So, if you enjoy spending time at the local park basking in the sun, do it! If you like to wear a face mask and read a book, do it! Do things that bring you joy and relaxation. Do things that encourage good mental and physical health.

focus on health

Getting exercise in, even for a small amount every day, is a good way to promote self-esteem and confidence. Also, by eating well, you’re promoting good physical health for your body.

take on new challenges

Trying something new is a way to face your fears and overcome challenges or issues you face in your life. Overcoming these fears and challenges can be a way to build your confidence to not be scared to try new things. Whether it’s trying a new restaurant or a new fashion style, trying new things can help you face your fears.

Take the first step to finding your confidence!

