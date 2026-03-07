Breaking down the biggest fall/winter 2026 fashion trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although summer isn’t over yet, fashion is always ahead of its time and never waits for unsuspecting souls. With the 2026 fall and winter collections, that is no different. But after a year full of animal prints, maximalistic accessories and Labubus, what should we expect from the new fashion trends? What patterns and specificities are New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week trying to introduce in this year’s freezing collections?

First remarkable runways

One of the first fashion highlights of this year’s fall/winter collections was DSQUARED2 at Milan Fashion Week. Starring Hudson Williams, Heated Rivalry star, on the runways, the Caten twins showed more of their provocative and rebellious designs, bringing back some aspects from the 30-year celebration and fall collection.

Matching the series theme, along with the Olympic Winter games taking place, the sports theme took the lead role.With chunky and furry coats, eye-catching snow boots and mixed styles, they turned classic sportswear into something classy and bold, while still maintaining their signature unexpected matches.

Emphasizing the classy and romantic aspect of cold seasons, Ralph Lauren’s fall/winter collection took as its central focus timeless and enduring designs, reinvented for modern times.

Including beautiful florals, voluminous scarves, long earrings, metallic pieces and lots of prints hidden in detail, especially leopard ones. It can be said that it is the perfect mix between modern trending characteristics and the revival of some fabrics, designs and feelings.

Following Ralph Lauren’s lead, Carolina Herrera also brings natural practicality. Centered around the theme “Woman in the Arts”, the collection visualizes women in movement. The designs contain puffed sleeves and tons of floral and animal prints that talk to each other in a harmonized rhythm. Sequins are another strong point in this runway, playing with shiny colors as gold and silver.

FASHION Shared Trends

Each one of those runways left many remarkable characteristics with its memory, but they’re not necessarily individual. Most of the pieces that gained prominence impacted different shows and appeared repeatedly, one example is the scarves. They were an important accessory at

Ralph Laure’s collection, showing different prints that matched exactly with the romantic aspect of the season, especially after Valentine’s Day. DSQUARED2 also used scarves to improve layers between shirts and huge coats, adding a finesse touch.

Talking about layering, that’s another trend that it’s being embraced by multiple niches. Besides being DSQUARED2’s trademark, this technique can be used in different intensities and ways to transform an outfit into a more complex and detailed look.

It’s an interesting solution if you seek to risk yourself more in your looks and have a hard time discovering your interests. Matching colors, prints, multiple coats and different types of fabric is also a great way to run away from the minimalism wave, which is losing its place to maximalism.

Another trend that is an ally to maximalism and took a prominent place in last year’s runways and city streets is animal prints. The jaguar print was a huge success in Brazil, being used not once in Carnaval, but twice in Halloween and can be seen everywhere even now stamping pants and tops.

But the jaguar is not alone now, 2026 promises diversified prints such as zebra and deer ones. If you’re not the best at layering, that can be the solution for your looks to appear heavier even with less clothes.

So much information may confuse your head, but at least you can customize it as well! Berets, newsboy cap, art deco skull caps and fisherman hats. All of them bring back classic air to looks but blend all together in a very modern way, reflecting purpose, confidence and personal style.

Claudia Shiffer pointed it out as “a bigger shift towards intentional dressing”. As we are heading to romantic seasons, nothing better than a little elegant touch to your outfit.

And if you think that elegance, romanticism and shine can’t work together, you’re wrong! In Ralph Lauren’s runway, silver and gold were used as the main parts of their detailing, accompanied by classy tons of brown and beige. Added in the right measures, it can stand out even more the colors, textures and clothing models.

Don’t be afraid to stand out in a crowd. You’re already elegant, romantic and bright? Then it’s time to show it off in your clothing.

