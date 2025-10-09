The Leopard Print Revival: A Style Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know what they say about leopards: they never change their spots. This is most certainly the case in 2025 as leopard print has reemerged on the streets and runways and intends to stay there. While this news may be news to some, this style has been gaining traction since 2024, when the Y2K and mob-wife aesthetics were on the rise. It has also been catching the attention of high-fashion magazines such as Glamour and Elle, both of which have reported that leopard print is experiencing a significant resurgence and has become a fashion staple this year.

Whether you’re amping up the heat for date night or binging “Sex And The City” with the girls, you can never go wrong with leopard print. It is versatile, timeless, and effortlessly chic. Below, I have listed five ways you can wear leopard print as the temperature begins to drop. So if I haven’t convinced you to become a leopard lover by now, maybe some of these style tips will ;)

Accent Details

If you want leopard to be the focal point of your outfit without making it the entire look, accent details are the way to go. To add an accent detail, consider pairing your outfit with some leopard print heels, silk scarves, a belt, or even a cute hat. This will provide the perfect amount of contrast and personality!

Become The Leopard

Want to be the full cat’s meow? Wearing nothing BUT leopard will surely do the trick. This is no easy task, but if it’s executed well, this look will have everyone’s jaw dropped.

Pair It With Classics

If you’re a simple gal looking to spice things up a bit, this one’s for you ;) For this look, grab your go-to outfit (a basic T-shirt and jeans should suffice), and add any leopard print item you have. If you’re feeling extra bold, grab some black sunglasses, and you’ve instantly embodied Jennifer Lawrence’s street style. This is an easy technique that can give any outfit that extra oomph you’re looking for.

Comfort Comes First

Who said leopard print couldn’t be worn around the house? If you’re anything like me, you’ve become absolutely obsessed with Trisha Paytas and Tana Mongeau’s new podcast “Not Loveline”. The well-known duo has made leopard print a common theme in their set design, as well as in their clothing choices. Nothing says cozy luxury like matching silk leopard print pajamas and slippers.

Add A Bag

Sometimes a bag can do all the talking you need. Especially a leopard print one.

As Christian Dior once said, “If you’re fair and sweet, don’t wear it.” In other words, leopard isn’t just a print, it’s a lifestyle. While these style tips may help you begin your journey with leopard print, don’t be afraid to do a bit of experimenting yourself. Who knows, you might give Dolce & Gabbana a run for their money.