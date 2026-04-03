Beyond chocolate eggs: How the world celebrates Easter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We don’t have to look at the calendar to know that Easter is just around the corner. You just have to look around and you will see the many different types of chocolate eggs and bunnies everywhere!

This time the celebration will be on April 5th, and just like every other year, the stores are full of chocolate, bunny decorations and, here in Brazil, we are ready to get together with our family, maybe, do an egg hunt, open our eggs and see the gifts that come inside of it!

Here this celebration has a cultural and a religious meaning. For christians, it celebrates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and always takes place on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the autumnal equinox in the Southern Hemisphere.

Even though every region of the country has its traditions and habits, we are used to connecting Easter with rabbits and the trade of chocolate eggs. Because of that we can make the wrong mistake to assume that this is what happens all over the world, but many other countries around the world have a different meaning for this date and celebrate it in a very different way! Here’s a look at how some countries celebrate the holiday:

Osterbaum in Germany

Have you ever seen a tree with eggs hanging on it? Well, that’s a very common way for Germans to celebrate Easter! Osterbaum is the name of the easter german tree, and in this tradition they hang chicken, wood or plastic hand- painted eggs at trees.

It has a very powerful meaning, that symbolizes renovation. The egg is associated with life and the tree to the renaissance of nature. Some people may say that its beauty is in the contrast of the dry sticks, that represent the suffering and sacrifice, with the colored eggs, which represent the new life and the resurrection. In the end, this strong tradition is a reminder to us that even at dark times there’s happiness.

Easter witches in Sweden

Do you think that witch day is only on Halloween? Well, then you’re wrong! In Sweden, during the Holy Week, the kids get dressed as Easter Witches and go from house to house offering drawings in exchange for candy. They wear old clothes, colorful scarves and have their cheeks painted. Its origin comes from an old legend that says that, on Holy Thursday, witches flew to Mount Blåkulla to meet the devil.

Bilby in Australia

You may think that the bunny as an Easter representation is a global thing, but Australians have chosen something different! Bilby, a marsupial, which is similar to a rabbit but only exists in Australia, is the animal that represents this holiday there. Nowadays, you can even find chocolates in its shape.

This choice didn’t come out of nowhere, there’s a reason for it and it’s related to the fact that rabbits were brought to Australia by the Europeans and became a prague that impacted the whole Australian ecosystem. Otherwise, bilby is an endangered animal and its representation at Easter brings more attention to this cause, and even a portion of the sales of bilby’s shaped chocolate are going toward the preservation of the species.

@darrelllea We’re tickled pink to team up once again with Save the Bilby Fund to bring you our fan-favourite, Aussie-made Milk Chocolate Bilbies. 💗​ Back in 1999, we proudly partnered with the Save the Bilby Fund to help protect these iconic Australian animals from extinction and we’re still hopping strong together today.​ Over the last four years, we’ve proudly donated over $500,000 to help protect Australia’s beloved Bilbies. 🩷​ 20c from every Bilby sold goes directly to the Save the Bilby Fund, supporting their national breeding program and their mission to see 10,000 Bilbies hopping around Australia by 2030. 🐾 ​ Want to get involved? Learn more and donate directly at savethebilbyfund.com.au. ​ 🛒 Grab your Milk Chocolate Bilbies now at leading supermarkets nationwide.​ @Save the Bilby Fund #DLMakesItBetter #PalmOilFree #Easter #Chocolate #Bilby ♬ original sound – Darrell Lea

Egg Rolling in Scotland

What about an egg race? In Scotland that’s one of the most famous and fun traditions. Hard-boiled and decorated eggs are rolled down hills! The winner is the one that goes the farthest without breaking and the decorated shells that survive the tumble are kept as prized souvenirs! Many Scottish families find joy to spend Easter like this and the kids love to compete against each other. It’s so loved that lots of small towns host their own contests. Even though it may seem “silly”, this tradition symbolizes the rolling of the Jesus’ Stone!

Easter Bonnets in United Kingdom

Eggs and bunnies are common representations but what about hats? In the UK there’s a tradition in which Easter is celebrated with hats! The accessory is homemade and decorated with Easter elements, like flowers, bunnies, lambs and chicks and even EGGS! This dates back to 1870, when women’s hats were called “bonnet”. Its meaning also has a relation with the idea of rebirth and renewal, so women should purchase new clothing and would often showcase their new hats at church on Easter Sunday.

The bonnet tradition became famous when New York started to host the “Annual Easter Parade”, where people would show off their new ensembles along the route on Fifth Avenue. It became such a big event that in the 40s more than a million people attended! Now it has a lower attendance but it still occurs.

Did you ever imagine there were so many different celebrations around the world? Now you have plenty of interesting facts to share with your family this Easter, and maybe even try out a few of them. Perhaps one of these traditions could become a new tradition of your own!

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The article above was edited by Camilly Vieira.

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