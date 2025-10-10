Embracing Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now, I’m someone who absolutely LOVES Halloween and autumn. I adorn myself with pumpkins and full moons and wish I could every day. So, why shouldn’t I? I think our lives could do with more autumnal whimsy. Autumn is the time I can let my creativity flow and express myself the best through my fashion. I can walk among the flame toned leaves and rainfall of acorns, wear a long flowing sweater that trails with my steps like a whirling shadow. Why not dress as if I emerged from a fantasy world with corset style tops and long fluttering skirts? Or poet shirts with vests and trench coats?

Costumes too, when there’s time. I have so much fun walking into a Spirit Halloween as children laugh and run and shout while they activate animatronic decorations. Things I could never afford yet still enjoy when the time of year comes. I love to conjure a costume, any mismatch of things and a dash of arts and crafts, always unique. I just adore October, maybe it’s because I love a good ghost story. That’s something I’ll listen to any time of year, but in autumn no one will question it!

I love gathering close and drinking some cocoa, apple cider and sweet fried cakes to compliment them. Watching movies like some Tim Burton classics, maybe a horror movie, if I’m feeling bold. I love pumpkins, carved and painted with various faces and patterns. Autumn just has something very special about it to me, and Halloween. There’s a reason I’ll heave a sigh when someone already wants to jump to Christmas.

Christmas? Sure, it’s great—but look around you, there’s so much to enjoy right now. We have such a tiny sliver of autumn some years, it’s easy to miss if you’re already looking toward the long months of winter. There’s just something so special about autumn, something in the air. Perhaps it’s the crisp winds, the crunching of leaves, the blabbering of geese as they chart their course for the winter, or the hustle and bustle of squirrels stocking up on nuts.

We should slow down sometimes just to appreciate this changing time of year… When spirits awaken and the trees start blazing. All the oranges and reds of apples and pumpkins, it’s a final encore before the silence of winter. So yeah, I love autumn, it’s the time of year my strange, creative side gets to shine through. Now is the time to embrace the spookiness!