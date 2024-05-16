Are you a fashion lover? Here are 6 movies you should add to your list!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a fashion lover like me, you should definitely watch these iconic fashion movies. They’re great to marathon and fall in love with the theme even more!

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

To start this list, there’s nothing better than a classic. Rebecca Bloomwood (Isla Fisher) is a girl who loves shopping as many of us do, but her addiction leads her to bankruptcy. As a journalist in NY, Bloom dreams of one day working at her favorite fashion magazine, but the most she gets is a job as a columnist at a financial magazine. her dreams are about to come true, Rebecca rethinks her love for shopping.

Pretty Woman (1990)

Although Pretty Woman is a romantic comedy, we can’t deny that Vivian Ward, played by Julia Roberts, puts on a fashion show. Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), a lost tycoon, decides to hire Vivian, a prostitute, to spend a weekend together, when she transforms into an elegant woman and they end up becoming sentimentally involved.

Cruella (2021)

One of Disney’s classic villains played by Emma Stone, Cruella brings dazzling looks to her live-action. In 1970s London, amid the punk rock revolution, a young con artist Estella, intelligent, determined, and creative through her designs, ended up attracting the attention of Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson) a fashion legend. However, their relationship unleashes various circumstances that will make Estella embrace her rebellious side and become Cruella.

Coco before Chanel (2009)

A classic of the fashion world, Coco Before Chanel tells the story of Gabrielle (Audrey Tautou), who is left with her sister in an orphanage. As time goes by, she divides her time as a cabaret singer and seamstress, until she receives the support of Étienne Balsan (Benoit Poelvoorde) who becomes her protector. Gabrielle revolutionizes fashion by starting to dress in men’s clothes, leaving aside the corsets and exaggerated props of the time.

House of Gucci (2021)

In 1978, a young woman is pursuing the wealthy Maurizio Gucci, heir to the famous Gucci brand. The two end up falling in love and marrying, then having two daughters and an empire to run. Their love grows stronger every day until Patrizia feels threatened when her husband finds a mistress and asks for a divorce. House of Gucci is based on the story of Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, a member of the founding family of the Italian brand Gucci.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

I couldn’t finish this list without mentioning the favorite of many fashion lovers, and many who fell in love with this film. The Devil Wears Prada portrays the life of Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), who gets a job at Runaway Magazine, the most important fashion magazine in New York, and starts working as secretary to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the magazine’s executive. However, Andrea realizes that working with Miranda is not so simple.

