The Idea Of You: Anne Hathaway Shows That No Matter The Script, She Will Always Steal The Scene

Eagerly awaited by both rom-com enthusiasts and boy band fans, The Idea Of You premiered on Amazon Prime, on May 2nd, and is one of the candidates among new films to continue saving the genre. Directed by Michael Showalter and featuring big star Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, known for his roles appealing to Generation Z in Purple Hearts (2022) and Red, White & Royal Blue (2023), the film was based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, supposedly inspired by the boy band One Direction.

One might have thought that a movie featuring Anne Hathaway falling for a member of a major boy band couldn’t go wrong, right? That was what I thought (the expectations were high), but even with the good performances of the couple, some of the potential of the film was lost due to a mediocre script.

The movie revolves around the story of Selene (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who, after being left by her ex-husband for a younger woman, faces the challenging task of raising her young daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin). One day, she accompanies Izzy to Coachella and unexpectedly meets Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of the country’s most famous boy band, August Moon. From that point on, the movie becomes quite predictable and at times slow, but the captivating chemistry and action between Hathaway and Galitzine engage the audience.

As expected, Selene and Hayes gradually fall in love as she joins him on the August Moon tour. Throughout the film, they navigate the complexities of their relationship while dealing with Selene’s responsibilities as a mother, the significant age gap between them (let’s be honest, 16 years is a lot), and the hate and pressure from the media and society.

I can say that it was fun to watch as a “comforting movie”, but would I still like it if the protagonist wasn’t Anne Hathaway? I’m not sure, stealing all the attention, the award-winning actress leads and sets the tone for the drama. In a script that’s quite “fanfic” and could use more of a comedic touch, she literally saves the film by carrying it. Her power is inexplicable, you spend half the movie indignant because she doesn’t seem to age, and the other half impressed by just how impressive she is.

Ultimately, Anne Hathaway’s talent shines across different types of roles. And it needs to be said: even though a bit overshadowed by the actress, Nicholas Galitzine shines as well. It was so entertaining to watch him in action like a popstar (yes, happily or unfortunately, he reminded me of Harry Styles).

At an event in Austin, Texas, earlier this year, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway said that her decision to participate in the production was mainly motivated by the desire to have fun and this is what this film provides with a questionable script, which allows fangirls to have fun and not give up (we can still crush on a boy band guy, no matter our age). The Idea of You is perfect for watching without spending a single neuron, but still falling in love with the main couple.

