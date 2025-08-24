This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Superhero films have long been extremely successful and famous in the movie industry, bringing together different generations, families, and friends. But what happened all of a sudden that turned the audience’s opinions less positive?

The beginning

The main players in this field are Marvel and DC Comics, which insist on creating a strong rivalry between them and their fans as a strategy to get more attention and hype.

It all started with comic books, created by Stan Lee (Marvel) and Jack Liebowitz (DC Comics), and it kept evolving until both became two of the most influential brands in pop culture. They are known for iconic superheroes with unique abilities and powers — from Captain America and Iron Man to Superman and Batman — that led to the production of entire fictional worlds.

Back in 2018, when Aquaman was released, the ticket sales reached US$1.1 billion, and in 2019. Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all time, earning US$2.797 billion worldwide, due to its strategy of ending Avengers: Infinity War at such a tense, hopeless moment, keeping movie fans excited for the end.

So, what happened to impact the public, and why has their feedback turned negative?

First of all, after Avengers: Endgame — one of the most shocking and brilliant movies in the genre — public expectations were extremely high for the next projects. This may explain why the audiences were so disappointed by the most recent films, which ultimately pushed them away.

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Madame Web, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, and Blue Beetle are some recent releases that received poor feedback, with all ratings below 6 on IMDb.

However, the new film The Fantastic Four is dividing audiences. Some believe the movie is indeed fantastic — part of resurrection — while others find the plot boring and feel it was not worth it.

What about now?

It is clear to fans that the hype is finally back. With the releases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, Thunderbolts, and Superman, it’s evident that the producers understood what the audience wants. Fans are not only satisfied with the new results but also very excited about upcoming projects and the promises these studios are publicizing.

We can expect an entirely new world at Marvel, thanks to its multiverse and the return of famous actors who previously played other characters in this fictional universe, just like Robert Downey Jr., known for Iron Man and now appearing as Doctor Doom.

About DC Comics, after all the compliments received by David Corenswet, we can expect his return as Superman. His movie premiered on July 10th and is still being discussed on social media, with reviews and edits showing how amazing his performance was.

Overall, superhero films are proving that their power is far from fading, with studios listening to fan expectations and finding new ways to keep audiences excited for what’s next.

