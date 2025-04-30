REDEFINING EMPOWERMENT: THE ROLE OF WOMEN IN MODERN SUPERHERO FILMS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Every girl in the world can remember the first time they felt unrepresented while watching superhero films. Boys always had confident, strong, and trustworthy superheroes. Superheroes like Superman always saved the girl in distress and implied that men were the ones who could do all these special things. I remember thinking, when will there be someone for me? Luckily, there are superheroes for us. Girls have Superwoman, Catwoman, Black Widow, Storm, and more. These women turned the narrative from being the helpless damsel to being a powerful and confident woman. These superheroes help develop confidence and show leadership. In a study by New York, Women in Film & Television, it is said that “three-fourths of girls in their adolescent years have said that their favorite superheroes make them feel strong and brave, and that they can do anything.” These superheroes are redefining empowerment for the little girls in the world and are continuously making us feel more confident.

Superwoman was created in May 1943, when the character Lois Lane had a dream that she received superpowers from Superman and became a heroine called Superwoman. Her powers include superhuman strength, speed, agility, and combat. One of the more popular Black female superheroes went by the name Storm. She was created in the year 1975. She is known as a member of the X-Men team. Her powers include controlling the weather and atmosphere. Black Widow is a superhero who does not possess any powers, but she does have exceptional skills. Her skills include strength, agility, speed, strategic intelligence, and highly advanced weaponry. She is a trained martial artist and is a rapid thinker. She is a member of the Avengers.

These women listed above have helped little girls and women realize that they can help the world and be powerful in their own way.

New BBC America study says the World Needs More Female Superheroes. New York Women in Film & Television. (2018, October 11). https://www.nywift.org/new-bbc-america-study-says-the-world-needs-more-female-superheroes/#:~:text=In%20the%20study%2C%20three%2Dfourths,strongly%20agree%20with%20that%20statement.

Wikimedia Foundation. (2025, April 15). Black widow (Natasha Romanova). Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Widow_(Natasha_Romanova)#:~:text=Unlike%20many%20superheroes%2C%20Black%20Widow,judo%2C%20karate%2C%20and%20savate.

Storm in comics powers, enemies, history. Marvel. (n.d.). https://www.marvel.com/characters/storm/in-comics