Anxiety and Gen Z: The Ongoing Importance of Yellow September

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Gen Z will be forever profoundly marked by anxiety, as a result of the increasing pressures and expectations set for the future, besides the constant professional, academic, and social demands that we have to live under, which are continually intensified by comparisons on social media.

Unlike the previous generation, we face a world saturated with information and possibilities, leading us to a constant state of restlessness and stress.

While the future generation may face challenges related to ADHD in an even more complex scenario, our era is already characterized by a constant battle against nervousness and the sense of being overwhelmed. This has become a predominant feature of our daily lives, shaping not only how we confront daily challenges but also how we interact in an environment filled with uncertainties and continuous changes.

Anxiety and Depression

Mental disorders, such as anxiety and depression, are often described as the afflictions of the century, having been neglected for decades before becoming central issues in health discussions. These disorders are natural responses of our body and mind, leading to a persistent sense of worry and nervousness or profound and ongoing sadness.

The way each age group deals with these symptoms can vary, and research indicates that Generation Z is the most psychologically vulnerable. Although young people are more likely to recognize the problem, they are less inclined to seek treatment, highlighting the need for more support and resources directed towards mental health.

According to a study published in 2022 on the Guia do Estudante (Student Guide) portal, 25% of young people from Generation Z report emotional distress, a figure similar to that of Millennials, while Generation X has a lower rate of 13%. In Brazil, the main concerns across generations include unemployment, crime, income inequality, and sexual harassment.

Yellow September and its importance

The history of Yellow September began in the early 1990s in the United States, following the tragic death of Mike Emme, a 17-year-old who took his own life. During his funeral, family and friends distributed cards with yellow ribbons, offering support to those experiencing emotional difficulties. This gesture transformed the yellow ribbon into the symbol of the suicide awareness and prevention campaign. The initiative quickly expanded internationally, leading to the creation of Yellow September, a month dedicated to promoting mental health and preventing suicide.

The campaign arrived in Brazil in 2014, initiated by the Brazilian Psychiatric Association and the Federal Council of Medicine. Since then, Yellow September has grown significantly, increasing awareness and encouraging people to seek psychological help. Besides promoting empathy and solidarity, the campaign emphasizes that suicide is a problem that can and should be prevented.

Awareness and Importance of Talking About it

Although it is an extremely sensitive topic, it is essential to discuss suicide and its prevention openly. Rates vary widely between countries, regions, and different sexual orientations, and only 38 countries around the world have strategies in place for prevention.

This highlights the urgent need for a global effort to address this issue, ensuring that more countries implement effective measures and that support is available for everyone in need.

Prevention and Valuing Life

Due to its profound impacts, suicide is a significant public health issue. According to the World Health Organization, there are over 700,000 reported suicides globally each year, with 14,000 occurring in Brazil alone, a number that surpasses deaths from HIV.

It is crucial for society to be equipped to identify and address suicidal behaviors and thoughts effectively. Through accessible and high-quality mental health services, we can play a vital role in suicide prevention.

An important example is CVV (Centro de Valorização da Vida – Hot Line in Brazil), founded in São Paulo in 1962, which provides free and confidential emotional support. Available 24 hours a day via phone at 188, as well as through email and in-person consultations, CVV is dedicated to offering ideal support for anyone in need of a conversation and guidance.

In addition to CVV, there are numerous volunteer psychologists specialized in cases of depression and anxiety in adolescents. Sharing your concerns with friends, family, or professionals can provide emotional support and understanding. Recognizing that you need help and taking the first step is not a sign of weakness but of courage. Therefore, if you need assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out for help.

————————————————–

The article above was edited by Rafaella Alcici.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Casper Libero for more!