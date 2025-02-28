America’s fight against culture: check out some of the books that will be banned in the United States

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the return of the Republican government to the leadership of the United States, the country has been facing a series of radical actions, such as mass deportations and executive orders that revoke the rights of transgender people in American territory. In recent weeks, the disappearance of books with very specific themes from public libraries has sparked national outrage.

The push for censorship of titles deemed inappropriate targets narratives that address gender issues, race, discussions on sexuality, or even works containing sexual violence. According to PEN America — a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting freedom of expression in the U.S. — more than 10,000 books have been banned in the country since 2021.

Here are some of the titles that have been added to the banned list or may soon be removed from shelves:

Call Me by Your Name – André Aciman

Set in the 1980s, the novel tells the story of Elio, a 17-year-old who lives with his family on the Italian coast. Accustomed to hosting various guests during the summer, the family welcomes Oliver, a 24-year-old American academic. Elio and the new guest become friends, and through literary discussions and personal discoveries, they develop a deep intimacy. Marked by conflicting emotions and an exploration of sexuality, the book offers a different perspective on contemporary issues.

The Hate U Give – Angie Thomas

A former New York Times bestseller, this novel focuses on the life of Starr, a Black teenager who witnesses the death of her childhood friend, Khalil, who is unjustly treated after a misinterpreted gesture leads to a fatal police shooting. As the sole witness, Starr must decide how to use the truth to fight against false narratives surrounding Khalil. The book tackles issues such as racism and justice, which are among the main targets of the mass book ban.

Malala: My Story of Standing Up for Girls’ Rights – Malala Yousafzai

This edition of the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s autobiography is primarily aimed at young readers. Displaying incredible resilience, Malala risked her life as a young girl to regain the right to education in her home country, Pakistan. With powerful words of encouragement, Yousafzai emphasizes the importance of women’s rights and the need to fight for them—potentially a reason for its inclusion on the banned list.

The Bluest Eye – Toni Morrison

The novel tells the story of Pecola Breedlove, a Black girl who struggles with self-acceptance, and feeling rejected by those around her. She sees her race and hair as her biggest adversaries. However, as her life begins to take a different path, she is forced to change the way she sees herself. Toni Morrison offers deep reflections on social class, race, and gender.

Pedagogy of the Oppressed – Paulo Freire

One of the most cited social science books in the world, this work focuses on the personal experiences of Brazilian philosopher and educator Paulo Freire during his exile in Chile. Freire presents reflections on how society is based on the relationship between the oppressor and the oppressed. The book encourages critical thinking among marginalized communities to demand social justice.

1984 – George Orwell

A classic of English literature, this dystopian novel portrays a totalitarian society where truth manipulation and strict surveillance are the primary tools for maintaining social order. Addressing themes that remain relevant today, Orwell seeks to provoke reflections on the consequences of government-controlled populations.

The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood

This dystopian novel imagines a future in which the United States has become a republic called Gilead, where the media has been banned, and totalitarianism prevails. Torture is used as a form of punishment, meaning that simply uttering the word “freedom” could lead to public execution. In this reality, women are the most neglected members of society, with preassigned roles. Atwood encourages critical thought about political power, civil rights, and feminism.

Looking for Alaska – John Green

The novel by John Green follows the formation of friendships, primarily focusing on Miles, a teenager seeking a deeper understanding of life. On this journey, Miles transfers to a boarding school where he meets people who help him in his process of self-discovery, including Alaska, a complex and mysterious girl who seems to have all the answers to his questions. The two friends embark on a journey of self-exploration. The book includes themes of drugs, alcohol, and explicit sexual content.

