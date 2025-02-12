Praise Be, We Finally Know When ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 Is Coming (& It’s *Soon*)

It sure is a blessed day because we *finally* have a release date for Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale! On Feb. 12, Hulu announced that the sixth and final season of the hit series will be dropping very soon and will have Elizabeth Moss and several other fan-faves returning.

In case you forgot what happened last season, here’s a quick recap. June was tackling her internal struggles with killing Commander Waterford, leaving her to find a new life and purpose for herself in the midst of tackling those internalized feelings. Meanwhile, Serena Joy, now a widow, was attempting to grow in her influence in Toronto, abandoning her ties to Gilead. A leader to some of the other women of Gilead, they expect June to aid them in seeking out their personal revenge, one that they aided her in accomplishing for herself.

Fans saw a lot of June’s anger emerging at times where we didn’t know she was dealing with so much internally, especially after killing Fred. In the finale, June successfully left Gilead with her daughter Nicole after having so many pressures and other women depending on her. Meanwhile, Luke was arrested for killing the man who attempted to attack June, separating him indefinitely from June and Nicole. At the same time, Janine was taken into custody and held by the Eyes, with Aunt Lydia now useless in the intervention. The fate of the characters is very up in the air with what we know, especially as Nicole and June navigate their new life in Canada, separated from Luke.

While fans have anticipated this moment for the past two years, we still don’t have *too* much information as to what we will be exploring with the upcoming season. Here’s what we do know.

What WillThe Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 be about?

According to Hulu’s official Season 6 synopsis, “June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

When will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 be released?

Set to be released on April 8, viewers will be given three episodes to kick the final season of the series off before returning to its weekly release schedule. With this timeline, we can anticipate the finale to be released on May 27.

Who will be starring and returning in Season 6?

Of course, our favorite red-cloaked lady June, played by Elizabeth Moss, will be returning for Season 6 alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles. We may even have some new faces joining the cast this season.

I, for one, cannot wait to see where this season takes us and with all the twists and turns we’ve seen throughout this whole series, I just *know* that this series finale will leave us all gagged.