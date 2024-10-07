The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Has George Orwell’s renowned novel 1984 come to life? Let’s Discuss.

George Orwell’s 1984 has long been regarded as a prophetic warning, but in 2024, its eerie parallels to our world feel more tangible than ever. During the summer, I finally read this iconic novel and was captivated by its bleak yet fascinating future vision. Orwell’s dystopian novel, which turns 75 this year, has deeply influenced modern culture. Inspiring songs like Radiohead’s 2+2=5 and David Bowie’s 1984. But beyond its cultural influence, Orwell’s vision has never been more relevant.

In his brilliant negative utopia, Orwell explores the ramifications of oligarchical collectivism pursued to its logical conclusion. Under the willowy, elusive veil of peace, members of this society suffer under totalitarian barbarism implemented through infrastructure such as complete surveillance, censorship of information and thought manipulation. These concepts sound disturbingly similar to the reality we live in today. Such as the rise of facial recognition technology. Governments and corporations are now using this tech to track and monitor citizens in today’s world. In a world where facial recognition technology, data and privacy are increasingly threatened. We still have become more reliant on technology, and the potential for abuse by those in power grows.

Recently, in the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed expanding the use of live facial recognition tech, which sparked a backlash. Critics like Big Brother Watch’s Silkie Carlo (the director who works to further human rights and equality practice) warned that it would subject millions of innocent people to automated surveillance.

Another concept Orwell mentions is the idea of “thought crime” and Newspeak, where language was simplified to restrict independent thinking. It is reflected today in the growing phenomenon of political correctness and cancel culture. These efforts are often aimed at creating a more inclusive society. However, it can result in the policing of language to the point where certain ideas or discussions are no longer allowed, limiting free expression.

And while Orwell’s telescreens were a product of fiction, today, we carry our versions of them in our pockets. Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat act like modern-day telescreens. Social media platforms have been designed to keep users engaged and with algorithms, they push specific content based on personal preferences, keeping people in echo chambers. This can manipulate behaviour and contribute to reinforcing certain beliefs and ideologies, much like the control over thoughts and behaviour Orwell envisioned.

Constantly recording, analysing and often influencing our behaviour. Our generation has willingly broadcast our lives, leaving a digital footprint that could potentially be used against us, whether by corporations or governments.

While we haven’t fully entered into the nightmarish world Orwell envisioned in 1984, the novel’s themes of surveillance, control and manipulation have become more apparent and relevant today. Social media and facial recognition have blurred lines between public and private life. With each passing year, Orwell’s prophetic warning becomes more prevalent in our society. The question remains if we will be vigilant enough or are we as referenced in David Bowie’s song “already enrolled in it”.