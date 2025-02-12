Alessia Cara’s Love & Hyperbole Unveiled-Here’s What She Told Me About Her Most Personal Album Yet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Grammy-winning artist and lyrical genius, Alessia Cara is back with her fourth studio album, Love & Hyperbole, dropping this Valentine’s Day. As a longtime fan, I’ve always admired her raw authenticity—songs like Here and Scars to Your Beautiful were literal lifelines for me growing up. So, getting the change to attend a press conference and ask my own questions for this album? Absolute dream. And let me tell you, this new album is unlike anything she’s ever released before, it doesn’t just explore love—it engulfs you in it. This album captures the dizzying, all-consuming, heart-racing intensity of real love—the kind that makes everything feel both infinite and fleeting at the same time.

A love story told in overdrive

Marking ten years since her breakout hit, Here, this album is a total shift from her past, self-described “melancholic” storytelling. Instead of expressing the weight that accompanies feeling out of place or not enough, Love & Hyperbole embraces love in a dual kind of way—both making a mockery of how absurdly overwhelming it can feel and reveling in the quiet power of finally understanding what real love looks like. It’s the chaos, and the clarity, the fantasy and the truth, all wrapped in one.

The album cover itself is a glimpse into Cara’s creative mind. She and her mirrored self, both dressed in black, cling to eachother against a deep, wine-red backdrop—a visual nod to her synesthesia, where sounds translate into colors. When asked about the album cover choice she explained “We need contrast in life, especially in love”. It’s a distinct depiction that perfectly conveys the album’s overriding themes juxtaposing passion and balance.

A new era: love, growth & nostalgia

One question I was dying to ask Cara was what makes this album so special compared to her past work. She candidly shared how her older songs were often stemmed by “angst” as a result of her stubborn outlook on life and how she once believed love meant sacrificing herself to fit someone else’s expectations. Now? Her view has done a complete 360. “Real love expands you and shows you parts of yourself you didn’t even realize were there”. As far as inspiration, the album was inspired by the old love charm of 60s-70s. Think Stevie Nicks, The Beatles, Billy Joel—except with that signature Alessia twist. The result? A dreamy, nostalgic, yet refreshingly new sound—like rediscovering a song you’ve loved forever but hearing it in a whole new way.

The creative process & standout tracks

Creating the ablum was one of Cara’s most challenging tasks. With over 40 songs recorded, narrowing it down to 14 was “soul-crushing”, she admitted. Her ultimate rule? If a song didn’t make the cut, would she miss it? If the answer was yes, it stayed. Two tracks are already out: Obvious—a smooth R&B-tinged love song that screams old-school romance—and Dead Man, a fan favorite with an edgier, Amy Winehouse-esque vibe. And these are just a glimpse of what’s to come, promising something truly captivating.

why you need to listen

At its core Love & Hyperbole is about self-discovery—through love, growth and embracing the safe feelings that come with learning to trust yourself. Cara hopes longtime fans hear her evolution, both as an artist and a person, while new listeners find something that resonates: “I want this album to remind people that real love—whether romantic, platonic or self love—should never shrink you. It should uplift you!”

So, mark your calendars! Love & Hyperbole drops on February 14th, 2025, and trust me, when I say you NEED to give it a listen. Whether you’ve been following her journey from the start or are just discovering her music, this album offers a raw, honest look at love in all its intensity—both the highs and the hard truths.