A Mont Without Liam Payne: What Can We Learn About Young People Becoming Superstars  

What do the dates July 23, 2010, and October 16, 2024, have in common? For many, they’re just numbers. But for many others, they mark the beginning and end of something huge, giant, and super important. The first date marks the formation of the boy band One Direction on the TV show X-Factor, and the second marks their official end, even though many think it was back in 2015 when Zayn Malik left the band.

In Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 16 started sunny and beautiful – despite the mild temperature – but ended dark, cold, and lifeless for thousands of people worldwide. Liam Payne ended his journey in this world on that day, after falling from the third floor of the Hotel Casa Sur Palermo. Just like the weather that day, Liam woke up feeling good, happy, and ready to greet many fans at the hotel entrance, something he loved doing.

Lee, a sweet nickname for the singer, was one of the kindest people this world has ever seen. He loved drawing and singing, and often chatted with his fans on social media through lives, stories, and such, which helped thousands of fans during the pandemic not feel so lonely (including me). He was also the biggest supporter of his bandmates, even calling them his band brothers. Furthermore, he showed up at many shows, award ceremonies, and important events for Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan – his show was the main reason for his trip to Buenos Aires.

Liam Payne was like the sun: he lit the path wherever he went. And now, he’s a star that never stops shining up there. Since his passing, many fans say they see the shape of one of his most iconic tattoos in the clouds and truly believe it’s him, up there, saying he’s okay. And we fans know deep down in our hearts that it’s true, and he’s doing well where he is because the world here wasn’t as kind to him as he was to it.

Liam Payne, early career

Early in his career, Payne faced many personal attacks from the media and the creator and producer of One Direction, Simon Cowell. “This man is responsible for all the horrible things they went through behind the scenes of fame. He took advantage of those young boys and exploited them during the five years they were together. He’s literally the devil and the knot that ties all this together,” said a user on X, formerly Twitter.

Singer Katie Waissel also accused Syco Entertainment, a company founded by Simon Cowell and later sold to Sony, of causing harm to former child artists. “The tragic loss of my dear friend Liam Payne highlights the urgent need for change in the music industry. I’m calling for an immediate investigation into SyCo Entertainment for negligence and breach of duty of care. Artists are not commodities, and their well-being must be prioritized,” she said.

The singer started his life in the celebrity world at 14, experiencing the benefits and dangers of a universe that may seem glamorous but is extremely toxic and can become harmful due to the intense pressure of the entertainment industry. Instant fame, constant media coverage, and a grueling tour schedule can emotionally unbalance these artists.

WHAT TO DO FOR A HEALTHY POST-STARDOM TRANSITION?

Facilitating the transition of young artists to a balanced life requires continuous and tailored support. Promoting mental health and developing internal self-esteem resources are essential. Encouraging activities aimed at personal development and connection outside the artistic environment are also beneficial. Organizations dedicated to celebrity support, along with mental health professionals, are implementing specific programs to help these young artists manage the loss of fame without compromising their identity. Training, workshops, and psychological assistance are some of the strategies to make this transition smoother and more sustainable.

The “Liam Payne Law” was proposed to hold this cruel entertainment industry accountable for the well-being of artists. If authorized, the law would require regular mental health check-ups, adequate rest periods, and the presence of mental health professionals on set, including any ongoing support throughout their careers, among other extra care for artists. “We need new laws to protect the safety and mental health of everyone in the industry. No more profit at the expense of people. May Liam’s story inspire the reform we desperately need. #JusticeForLiam #ProtectTheArtists #IndustryChangeNow #MentalHealthAwareness,” said a user on social media.

ARTISTS who also struggled with the fame

Justin Bieber was arrested in 2021 for drunk driving, actions that are often part of the “success and youth” package, just like Liam Payne with his alcoholism. Billie Eilish had to deal with severe depression and anxiety throughout her 19 years. Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato are names from Disney’s production catalog who suffered in adulthood the weight of a famous adolescence. “The lack of support combined with the overexposure of life, criticism, frustrations, competitiveness, etc., can demand emotional resources from this teenager that they have not yet developed and psychologically overload them, compromising proper mental development,” said psychologist Marleide Rocha to Rolling Stones magazine.

One of the most famous cases of alcoholism in young celebrities is Daniel Radcliffe, from Harry Potter, who admitted to alcohol abuse in adolescence. In 2019, the star reported that alcohol abuse served, in his youth, as an escape valve from the pressure and paranoia that came with fame. According to Radcliffe, at various times he felt watched and thought, “I’ll drink more to be able to ignore it.” Brittany Murphy became known for her role in the famous movie “Clueless”. Over the years, anorexia and cocaine addiction started to become part of the news surrounding the star. At 32, in 2009, Murphy was found dead, supposedly from a flu that got complicated. However, the causes remain a mystery.

Liam Payne, forever in our hearts

In the end, Liam Payne’s legacy will live on forever. His stories, songs, jokes, and moments will never leave our memories as fans.

On behalf of all those who will forever love Liam Payne, I leave my sincere thanks here. Thank you for not giving up on us; thank you for always being so present; thank you for saving us so many times without even knowing it. We miss you so much, Payno.

“Wish I could press reset, but it’s not that easy, how can I forget someone who gave me so much to remember?” – a line from the song “Remember,” from Liam Payne’s first and only album, LP1.

