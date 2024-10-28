“Liam’s Law” Prioritizing Artists’ Mental Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Fans Demand Mental Health Checks for Artists After Liam Payne’s Passing

Mental Health

Many people struggle with mental health, and it’s a topic of conversation that has become more openly accepted in society. As a result, there are now numerous resources available for mental health.

However, we don’t see the same level of support and resources when it comes to artists. Many people believe that because someone is rich and famous, it’s “impossible” for them to struggle with mental health, thinking that “they have it easy,” but that’s not the case at all.

Artists face a lack of privacy and humanity, intense overwork, pressure to maintain a specific image, limited freedom, and more. These things can be overwhelming for anyone, especially for artists who are often surrounded by “yes” people.

We’ve seen the toll mental health struggles have taken on many artists over the years, leading to issues like self-harm and substance abuse. Artists such as Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato, and many others have openly shared their struggles.

Now with the tragic passing of Liam Payne—someone so many little girls grew up idolizing—our generation is pushing for mandatory mental health support and resources for artists.

Liam Payne and Liam’s Law

For those unfamiliar with Liam Payne, he was one of the five members of One Direction, a boy band that captivated the world after their debut in 2010 on “The X Factor”.

After the band’s split in 2016, Liam pursued a solo career, releasing one studio album, with twenty solo singles, and collaborating on several tracks with other artists. As a solo artist, Liam Payne is best known for his song “Strip That Down” featuring Quavo.

If you know of Liam Payne or have access to social media or the internet, you’ve likely heard about the incident that occurred in Argentina on Oct. 16th.

Liam passed away after falling from a three-story balcony with several substances in his system. He had been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse since his days with One Direction, and he truly worked to get better for so long.

His loss hit home for millions and served as a wake-up call to our generation, and now we’re demanding a law prioritizing artists’ mental health.

Liam’s Law would require that artists have access to mental health resources, including professionals, regular mental health checks, and receive enough rest periods. If Liam had received regular mental health check-ins, I truly believe he might still be here, living to fight another day.

His actions leading up to the incident—and even before—showed signs that he was asking for help. Creating a designated space for artists to discuss their mental health struggles and receive support openly would make it more likely for them to get the help they need.

What Can You Do?

The most impactful thing you can do for this law right now is to sign the petition on change.org. Also, make sure to prioritize your own mental health and check in on your friends—you never know what they might be going through.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or substance abuse, please visit this website for resources. Remember, you are wanted and loved, even if your mind tells you otherwise.