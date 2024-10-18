One Direction singer, Liam Payne dies at 31

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ineza Merci



Liam Payne, one of the five members of the British boyband One Direction has passed away at 31, after falling from his high-floor hotel room in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Immediately, emergency services were called, but despite the efforts, Payne later succumbed to his injuries.

Liam Payne’s impact on music

Similar to other members of One Direction which included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Payne was discovered on The X Factor back in 2010. The boys auditioned separately, but later came together as a group. The group quickly became a global phenomenon. In 2016, the band went on hiatus and Payne started to develop his solo music career, releasing LP1 in 2019.

Payne’s solo music reflected some versatility, with hits like “Strip That Down” and “Stack it Up”. Although Payne’s solo music didn’t reach the same level as One Direction, Payne was able to maintain a fan base and make a mark on the industry.

A heartfelt goodbye

As the investigation continues, many people are left to mourn the star’s passing, trying to come to terms with this sudden tragedy. Payne might be gone, but his impact will remain alive as his fans and loved ones continue to highlight what a treasure the singer was.