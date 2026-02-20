A look at the best Olympic opening ceremony outfits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games was far more than a parade of athletes. It became a moment of fashion, global visual identity, and cultural storytelling, as each delegation presented designs that combined style, technology and tradition, a true meeting point between fashion and national symbolism.

Viewed through the right lens, this moment gains ever greater relevance in a world where cultural identities are constantly being challenged. Fashion, in this context, emerges as one of the most powerful artistic languages: a fusion of design, movement, and architecture capable of carrying collective memory onto a global stage.

Italy: Snow, Legacy, and Armani’s Final Chapter

As the host nation, Italy dressed its delegation in uniforms designed by EA7 Emporio Armani, the sportswear line founded by Giorgio Armani.

According to the official Milano-Cortina 2026 website, the collection featured a “milky white” palette inspired by the snow of the Italian Alps. The looks included thermal outerwear, padded jackets, and an oversized bomber jacket stamped with the word “Italia”.

The ceremony also carried emotional value following the passing of Giorgio Armani in 2025. His minimalist philosophy and commitment to Italian craftsmanship shaped not only the uniforms, but the symbolic tone of the host nation’s presence.

United States: Classic American Meets Winter Functionality

The United States delegation wore uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren, continuing a partnership that began in 2008.

As reported by NBC Olympics, the opening ceremony look featured a white wool coat layered over knitwear in red, white, and navy blue tones. The aesthetic reinforced the brand’s signature preppy heritage while incorporating modern winter performance materials.

The result was a visual reaffirmation of American brand continuity on the Olympic stage.

France: Understated Luxury on Ice

France embraced a sophisticated winter palette rooted in navy blue tones and subtle tricolor accents.

Drawing from its long-standing fashion heritage, the delegation presented a look that balanced elegance and alpine practicality. There was no single celebrity designer credited, but the look blended functional winter performance with understated contemporary style, reflecting France’s strong tradition of practical elegance on the global stage.

The French uniforms demonstrated how tailoring and restraint can be as powerful as bold symbolism.

Brazil: Tropical Identity in a Winter Landscape

Brazil brought warmth to the icy setting, incorporating national colors while adapting to winter performance requirements.

The presence of flag bearer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen symbolized the country’s growing participation in winter sports and the expansion of Olympic geography.

Brazil’s participation illustrates how cultural identity transcends climate, and how winter sport is no longer restricted to traditional snow nations.

This narrative was visually reinforced by a collaboration between Moncler and Brazilian designer Oskar Metsavaht, founder of Osklen. Known for its technical expertise in high-performance winterwear, Moncler provided the structural and thermal foundation, while Metsavaht infused the look with a refined interpretation of Brazilian identity, introducing a sculptural and almost futuristic aesthetic.

Fashion as Cultural Diplomacy

More than coordinated uniforms, the opening ceremony demonstrated how clothing operates as cultural diplomacy.

Each delegation used fashion to communicate history, political positioning, and artistic legacy. In a digitally connected world, these garments traveled far beyond the stadium, becoming instantly shareable symbols of national identity.

At Milano-Cortina 2026, the runway was not in Paris or Milan Fashion Week. It was the San Siro Olympic Stadium, and the audience was the world.

