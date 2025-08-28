It’s a Lifestyle: How to Reinvent Your Personal “Brand” like Ralph Lauren

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you hear the name “Ralph Lauren,” what comes to mind? Maybe it’s a crisp polo shirt with a horse stitched on the chest. Maybe it’s a runway dripping with elegance and old-money glamour. Or maybe it’s a vision of an entire lifestyle: yachts, cozy fireplaces, Aspen ski trips, candlelit dinners, and American dreams wrapped in navy blazers and cashmere sweaters.

“Each day is an occasion to reinvent ourselves” Ralph Lauren

That’s the magic of Ralph Lauren. He never sold us just clothes. He sold us an idea of life itself.

Jewish Heritage

Born Ralph Lifshitz in 1939, he was the child of Ashkenazi Jewish immigrants from Belarus. His parents had lived through the turmoil of World War I and World War II in Europe, fleeing to America in search of safety and a better future.

Changing his name from Lifshitz to Lauren was more than just a business decision; it was a way to step into a new identity while honoring the resilience of his family. Instead of letting his background hold him back, he used it as inspiration to build something bigger than himself.

Bronx boy to Manhattan Dreamer

Recently, HBO’s documentary Very Ralph peeled back the layers of this icon, showing us not just the man behind the label, but the artist who built an empire on storytelling. Ralph Lauren didn’t grow up in a world of country clubs and high fashion. He was born in the Bronx, the son of immigrant parents, and started out by selling ties. Ralph Lauren doesn’t design clothing; he designs a lifestyle. Ralph didn’t grow up around money, so he used his designs as his entryway into a lifestyle that he desired. He lived in imagination, constantly creating vision boards of a life he imagined, which he quickly was able to achieve.

The Power of a Lifestyle

The biggest revelation from Very Ralph is that Lauren shifted the entire fashion industry. Before him, brands mostly sold products. He sold a lifestyle. He built campaigns that weren’t just ads; they were windows into a world. He would advertise a cozy cabin, endless green fields, a rustic old barn, all signifying that his brand wasn’t about the clothes themselves but a much deeper reality. Many brands have followed suit, including Starbucks and Nike, representing a coffee shop as a third place and promoting the encouraging phrase “Just do It” to inspire people to dream big and achieve their goals. Before Ralph Lauren, no one else did this. He was the true trailblazer.

Watching Very Ralph, you realize this man wasn’t chasing trends. He was chasing authenticity. He built something lasting by staying true to what he loved: romance, adventure, family, and timeless beauty. That’s why his brand still feels relevant decades later.

And that’s a message for us. Whether you want to work in marketing, fashion, or business — or maybe you even want to start your own venture — the key isn’t following what everyone else is doing. It’s building something that feels real to you. Something that, like Ralph Lauren’s work, outlives the moment

Ralph Lauren once said, “I don’t design clothes, I design dreams.”

That’s what makes his story timeless. He proved that the most powerful brands aren’t just about what you wear, buy, or own; they’re about who you are when you step into that world. Ralph did it first, and Ralph did it best.