A Little Recap: The Main Events From The Fashion Month

September is over, the month in which the fashion world takes the global spotlight, with shows in the biggest stylish capitals – New York, London, Milan and Paris. As well as launching the trends that will dominate the coming seasons, Fashion Month celebrates the legacy of great fashion icons and marks the return of legendary supermodels to the catwalks. In 2024, the event does not disappoint: collections that blend tradition and the avant-garde, moving tributes to designers who have shaped fashion history.

Every city was buzzing with high-level haute couture events that set the tone for the long-awaited Spring/Summer 2025 season. From runway shows and galas to exclusive fashion launches and pop-ups, the biggest stars showed up to support their favorite designers and show off the latest collections. Traditionally, Fashion Month begins in New York, where the city kicks off the presentations. Next, attention turns to London, which brings its own creative vision. Then Milan takes the stage, known for its sophistication and innovative style. To end the season, Paris closes with grandiose and striking fashion shows.

What were the main highlights and events of fashion’s most important month?

Bella Hadid’s comeback

Bella Hadid returned to the catwalk in style after a two-year break. Her comeback took place at the Saint Laurent show in Paris, where she wore an oversized black suit with elegant lapels and straight pants. The look had an “office-chic” feel, a tribute to the brand’s classic style, but with a contemporary twist.

Valentino with Alessandro Michele

One of the most eagerly awaited moments was the debut of Alessandro Michele, formerly from Gucci, on the Valentino catwalk. As the new creative director, his collection for spring-summer 2025 was eccentric, mixing elements from different eras of fashion, such as fringed bags from the 1960s and dresses inspired by the 1930s, all with a modern, maximalist touch.

Rabanne’s Gold Handbags

Rabanne surprised us by unveiling the world’s most expensive handbag, made of 18-carat gold. This luxurious accessory paid homage to the legacy of Paco Rabanne, who became famous for his futuristic and extravagant creations. The iridescent accessory served as a tribute to the famous diamond-encrusted mini dress that the late designer created for Françoise Hardy in 1968.

Tribute to Roberto Cavalli

Cavalli’s first collection after the death of Roberto Cavalli was a great tribute to the designer’s legacy. Creative director Fausto Puglisi brought high-octane glamor to the Milan Stock Exchange show space, enlisting the help of supermodels Mariacarla Boscono, Alek Wek, Isabeli Fontana, Natasha Poly, Joan Smalls, Karen Elson and Eva Herzigova to bring the collection to life. Seascapes, feathers galore and wide silhouettes paid homage to the Italian designer, who was celebrated for his vibrant designs for evening wear.

Bottega Veneta and its Fun Touch

At Bottega Veneta, the celebrities watching the fashion show could sit on animal-themed “puffs”, which alluded to Italian design from the 60s. The irreverence of the setting was a fun contrast to the elegance of the collection. Jacob Elordi, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner and Julienne Moore cuddled up on the Noah’s Ark seat, which was inspired by the Zanotta Sacco chair, originally designed in 1968 by Italian creatives Piero Gatti, Cesare Paolini and Franco Teodoro.

Vogue Italia exhibition

During Milan Fashion Week, Vogue Italia’s 60th anniversary exhibition was held, revisiting iconic covers of the magazine over the decades. As well as celebrating the history of fashion, the event was a tribute to the magazine’s contributions to the global scene.

Simone Rocha’s New Perspective

Simone Rocha returned to her iconic location, the Old Bailey in London, where she showed a collection inspired by theater, ballet and the performances of dancers Michael Clark and Pina Bausch. With a touch of romanticism, her pieces mixed delicate and dramatic elements, reinforcing her poetic and engaging style.

Soft shades of pink

One of the biggest trends was the use of soft pink tones, a more refined and adult version of “Barbie pink”. Brands such as Brandon Maxwell and Khaite opted for this palette, creating delicate and sophisticated looks. The shade appeals to sophisticated palettes and those who shy away from wearing a head-to-toe bubblegum look. From ethereal transparent dresses to coordinated suits and ensembles, the spring 2025 offerings have a refined approach that is hard not to covet.

The Grand Finale

Coperni had the honor of closing Paris Fashion Week. The brand offered to the public a real fairytale experience, staging a show in the most magical place on earth

Coperni’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, held at Disneyland Paris, was a spectacle that combined fashion with magic. The show took place in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, bringing Paris Fashion Week to a dramatic close. The setting included fireworks, light shows and water fountains, creating a fairytale atmosphere.

The Disney-inspired collection, presented at a recent show, featured a variety of designs that ranged from playful to dark and dramatic. The show was divided into three parts:

Childhood and innocence: The clothes were light and delicate, like organza blouses with ruffles, short dresses with puffed sleeves and shorts with key ring details. Nostalgic accessories such as shoes with Mickey ears and T-shirts printed with classic characters such as Donald Duck and Angry completed the look. Disney villains: The second segment explored the dark side, inspired by iconic villains. Black patent leather jackets, strapless dresses and T-shirts featuring Snow White’s stepmother were some of the highlights, bringing a dark elegance to the show. Modern princesses: The last part of the collection featured transparent tulle mini-dresses adorned with flowers, creating a contemporary vision of Disney princesses. The show culminated with the appearance of Kylie Jenner, who closed the event in a voluminous dramatic black dress, inspiring a moment of great visual impact.

This combination of fantasy, nostalgia and drama brought a unique interpretation of the magical world of Disney to the catwalk.

