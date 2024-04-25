Everything you need to know about Bella Hadid’s new brand: Ôrebella

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The supermodel’s new brand is scheduled to be launched in the first days of May!

Who is Bella Hadid?

The 27-year-old American fashion model with Palestinian and Dutch ancestry starred in more than 29 international covers and has a lot of baggage when the topic is, owning the title “It Girl of The Moment”. In 2022, she was named “Model of the Year” by the British Fashion Council, which was a turning point for her career, having a constant presence in campaigns and magazine covers since then.

In 2023, she took a break from her career and social media to treat Lyme disease, a bacterial infection transmitted by ticks, which Bella was diagnosed within 2012. Earlier this year, the model was welcomed back by “The Perfect Magazine”, where she graced the cover of the month. At the end of February, she announced her new brand called Ôrebella.

Kin Euphorics

Bella already has a brand called “Kin Euphorics” with her friend and co-founder Jen Batchelor, which embraces euphoric and non-alcoholic drinks designed to help you elevate your day.

Rooted in Ayurvedic medicine, the drink is a functional beverage, designed with natural ingredients that nourish the mind and body. The root and adapters herbs and roots help the body adapt to stress, nootropics nurture your brain to have a better cognition, and the pants, and flowers center the spirit and elevate taste helping you tune your mood with more flow.

What is Ôrebella about?

The new project was announced on February 22nd through her Instagram: “Ôrebella founded by Bella Khair Hadid. Reveal your alchemy on 5/02.”

Most spoilers come from Orebella’s own Instagram profile. On the same day, February 22nd, they shared a photo from a bottle where the information we could find written was “Oasis of love”, created by Pasha Mahmoud Hadid, Bella’s uncle, known for being involved within the perfume industry.

The best hint we could use to put pieces together was a video of Bella talking about her first contact with the brand, what the name would be before deciding to call it Ôrebella, and at the top of the page of her inspiration journal you can see the words “Fragrance Khair”, indicating a clear relationship with scents and perfumes.

These are a gathering of all of the information available for the new brand from one of the most influential voices in the fashion world of this generation. So, get ready! Ôrebella Launches on 05/02 and we’re beyond excited to witness Bella’s career milestone!

The article above was edited by Rafaella Angelotti Alcici.

