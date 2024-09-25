The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

September is like a new beginning for the people who live in the Northern Hemisphere because this time of the year is when autumn begins. As the summer leaves the scene, the holidays are over, and schools and jobs resume. It’s a period of fresh starts.

In fashion it’s not different, as Candy Pratt already said “September is the January of fashion”. With the change of season, there are more clothes, accessories and outfits for the fall and winter compared to spring and summer. Different from September in June, July and August the fashion editorial has less content, that happens because there aren’t so many clothes in the store and a lot was on sale.

Because of this period of reinvention and influence, the September issues are full of advertisers wanting to show their latest products. Indeed, to find out what or who is trending right now, just look at the September issue, because the cover’s face it’s probably a person who has influence.

Another reason for this month to be popular is because of the Fashion Week. The collection of Autumn/Winter is presented now by the creative designers of all brands from New York, London, Milan and Paris

Fashion is a reflection of the culture and climate, and the changes of the season trigger a series of events. The trends presented by brands in this month will dictate what we wear during this following season.

THIS YEAR’S SEPTEMBER COVERS

Vogue Brazil is represented by the glamorous Gisele Bündchen. The Brazilian model brings the energy that September issues embody.

The one and only Lady Gaga is the star of US Vogue, showing her new role as Harley Quinn in the cinema.

The big artist named Lisa, an icon of this new generation, graces the cover of Japan.

The girl that brought the “Brat Summer” – CharliXCX – it’s between us and she is fascinating as the face of Vogue Australia.

If this history of the September issue is interesting and you want to see more about how the project actually works, you can watch the documentary “The September Issue” (2010). Featuring Anna Wintour, the director of Vogue US, reveals the behind-the-scenes of these huge issues that take months and a lot of work to make.

