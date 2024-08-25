Sports we would like to see in future Olympic Games

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

It’s not a surprise that we are already missing the Olympics era. When it’s time for the games, we get into the feeling of euphoria, happiness, and love for our country, rooting for the same flag and being reunited in the same space, every four years. Thinking of the new sports that got into the Paris 2024 Olympics Games, like breakdancing, we may be able to cheer for new sports in future Olympics too.

Opening doors for new disciplines, we are chasing more opportunities for more athletes. They may be able to follow their dreams and follow a career that they always wanted, without having it as just a hobby. It’s a really important point to make those who never had an opportunity like this, and make them show their talent, taking people that go through difficult phases, and show that they can also be at the top. So, here are 4 sports we would like to see in future Olympics!

1. kart

Motorsport is getting more recognized each year. The girls also are getting praised and their talents are being seen by everyone, so it’s a really good time for this kind of sport.

Aside from the money it requires, there are some ways of being sponsored and invested.There are a lot of young people who don’t believe they can be part of this sport, or even that they don’t have opportunities, but they have dreams, and talents to show the world.

With the entrance of karting in the Olympics, you increase the love for motorsport and give opportunities to athletes that drive very well. It’s a sport that shows the best team strategy, the ability in the steering wheel, and also, the power to be good doing round and round of laps.

2. snooker

Taking the passion and fun to a serious but always extroverted stage. Snooker may be a really good sport in the Olympics. Ronnie O’Sullivan is an example of how far you can go with a hobby or simply by doing things you enjoy.

Snooker can also take people who just play for fun to serious events. It’s a game of strategy and focus, you need both on their matches to beat their opposite. Managing them is the key in every scenario that appears throughout the match.

3. bowling

Coming from U.S. competitions and big events, bowling it’s a family and friendly sport. It takes it all when we talk about strategy, strength, and practice. Besides being seen as “easy”, it takes a lot of concentratcion to make just the perfect strike.

It’s a space that unites people from all over the world, rooting for people to make the perfect play and also have fun with it. It’s also a sport that equals girls and boys, as they can both play against each other.

4. indoor football

It’s no mystery that the football from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was written in history for it’s female attendance. This was a really important year for girls in sports, especially for women and girls that are starting their career, once all the world saw their talent and saw how impressive they can be.

This magic could also happen in indoor football. All the women and men should be able to see how they play very well outside of the lawn, and to always remember that, this passion for football, once started in schools, as kids, sharing memories with colleagues. Playing for their nation, indoor football players would be able to go further than just playing in a gymnasium, but showing how special that sport can be.

