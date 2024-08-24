Brazilian Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team, but make it fashionable

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Paris Olympics 2024 officially ended on August 11th, and besides uniting the world to cheer for the most various sports – like canoeing and surfing – it was also a statement in fashion and beauty. Although not all sports allowed the contestants to show off fashionable looks, there was one that kept catching our eyes: the uniforms for the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, which became a spectacle besides tricks and balance on the beam. Leotards studded with crystals and pearls were also styled with graphic eyeliner and bold eye looks.

Let’s take a closer look at the athlete’s makeup and uniforms:

Brazil’s Artistic Gymnastic Uniforms

Brazil was undoubtedly one of this edition’s main characters when it comes to women’s artistic gymnastics, and that is not only thanks to the brilliance of Rebeca Andrade or the hilarious moments that the athletes brought behind the scenes. Team Brazil‘s uniforms also took over social media, especially due to its symbolism of being signed and created by Jade Barbosa, team veteran and designer for the team’s uniform for the third time, having designed it in 2022 and 2023 World Championships and the Tokyo Olympics.

“Since 2018, we have sponsorship, something that made me very happy, because when I started we didn’t even have leotards. My father was the one who made my leotards in the beginning”, the athlete and designer remembered in a recent TikTok. Currently, Jade divides her time between training and her very own gymnast attire company, named OZONELeos.

In this year’s Team Finals, the athletes wore a long sleeve leotard, with a small zip-up in the chest. The navy blue piece was perfectly complemented with green and yellow rhinestones, which made an elegant and delicate design and symbolized the country’s flag.

And, even prior to the official competitions, the team had already won a gold medal in our hearts for best uniform at the training. For the occasion, Team Brazil wore a dark green long sleeve leotard with a V neck line. Despite being simple, the elegance came through the gold rhinestones applied in the chest, which spelled ‘Brasil’ with lots of pride. The rest of the uniform also showed sparkling details throughout its fabric.

For the Women’s All Around Final, both Rebeca Andrade and Flavia Saraiva competed in a yellow long sleeve leotard. The sleeves differentiated themselves from the rest of the uniform due to its mesh-like material. And, it wouldn’t be a proper uniform without sparkling details! The piece also included a spiraling design made with silver rhinestones, which also occupied the sleeves. The leotard also made history, being the uniform that Rebeca wore as she won the silver medal in the Women’s All Around Final.

In the Jump Final, Rebeca wore another one of the teammate’s creations, a white long sleeve leotard, with sleeves similar to the yellow one. However, the neck was the center of attention: a choker with blue rhinestones and a blue star in the middle. The rest of the uniform was elegantly ornate with blue rhinestones.

The Women’s Floor Exercise was engraved in history with Rebeca’s gold medal, beating Simone Biles, in which she wore an astonishing baby blue long sleeve leotard, with cut-out sleeves and silver rhinestones all over the surface of it.

Brazil’s Artistic Gymnastic Makeup

Brazil was not only noticed for its medals and uniforms, it also made huge efforts in its makeup looks! Power and talent were shown mostly by the yellow makeup look made by Flavia Saraiva and Rebeca Andrade for the Women’s All Around Final. The look showed a light yellow eyeshadow and a thick graphic golden eyeliner. The rest of the base makeup was kept in a minimal style, giving space for the blush to be the center of attention.

Rebeca even gave a special touch to the look by adding eyeliner to the inner corner of her eyes, giving an illusion of expansion to them.

Even though our athletes love wearing eyeliner, they also showed the world how to do a light minimalist makeup and still steal the show! Julia Soares appeared with a light neutral eyeshadow and a classic winged liner. However, she turned a simple look into a deserving gold medal makeup by adding rhinestones to her crease.

